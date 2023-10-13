BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 11 to 13.
Oct. 11
7:50 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 300 block of Lawn Ave.
8:59 a.m. A false alarm was received from the 100 block of N Sandusky Ave.
10:38 a.m. A disturbance in the 800 block of N Sandusky Ave was investigated.
10:41 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a prior case.
11:45 a.m. A subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding a possible fraud.
12:04 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 200 block of S Sandusky Ave.
12:31 p.m. A private property accident was investigated in the 200 block of S Sandusky Ave.
1:53 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 300 block of E Mansfield St.
2:19 p.m. Officers assisted a subject experiencing mental issues in the 900 block of W Perry St.
2:47 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.
3:05 p.m. Officers assisted CCSO in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
3:07 pm Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Wayne Ave.
5:19 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
7:36 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Lawn Ave.
8:12 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 1400 block of Woodlawn Ave.
8:30 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.
9:43 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the area of Beverly Dr. and Wilbur St.
Oct. 12
12:10 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Kearsley St.
1:52 a.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Park Ave.
4:10 a.m. A verbal warning for a plate light was issued in the area of Mansfield St. and Whetstone St.
8:13 a.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the area of Sandusky Ave. and Warren St.
9:58 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station.
10:09 a.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 200 block of E. Mary St.
10:46 a.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 200 block of Wayne Ave.
11:34 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.
12:02 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 200 block of S. Stetzer Rd.
1:51 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
2:57 p.m. Dalton Tuttle, 29, was arrested on a warrant out of Wyandot County. He was transported to Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office Deputies pending a court appearance.
3:17 p.m. Officers investigated an automobile accident in the 100 block of N. Lane St.
3:56 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 100 block of S. East St.
4:07 p.m. Officers investigated an alarm drop in the 500 block of S. East St.
4:18 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Dudley St.
4:58 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 500 block of N. Lane St.
7:20 p.m. Officers responded to an alarm drop in the 500 block of N. Lane St.
7:30 p.m. Officers took report from a subject on station regarding telephone harassment.
7:45 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.
7:51 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Beverly Dr. and Cleland St.
8:26 p.m. Officers responded to a 911 open line in the 500 block of Jones St.
9:23 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Hull Ave.
9:28 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 600 block of N. Lane St.
9:40 p.m. Jeffrey Myers, 54, was arrested for a warrant out of Crawford County. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.
9:46 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a complaint.
10:36 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Beal Ave. and Colonial Dr.
11:39 p.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.
Oct. 13
4:04 a.m. Officers responded to an attempted larceny in the 300 block of Charlotte St.
4:35 a.m. A verbal warning for speed was issued on Mansfield St. at Washington Square.