BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 11 to 13.

Oct. 11

7:50 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 300 block of Lawn Ave.

8:59 a.m. A false alarm was received from the 100 block of N Sandusky Ave.

10:38 a.m. A disturbance in the 800 block of N Sandusky Ave was investigated.

10:41 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a prior case.

11:45 a.m. A subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding a possible fraud.

12:04 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 200 block of S Sandusky Ave.

12:31 p.m. A private property accident was investigated in the 200 block of S Sandusky Ave.

1:53 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 300 block of E Mansfield St.

2:19 p.m. Officers assisted a subject experiencing mental issues in the 900 block of W Perry St.

2:47 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

3:05 p.m. Officers assisted CCSO in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

3:07 pm Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Wayne Ave.

5:19 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

7:36 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Lawn Ave.

8:12 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 1400 block of Woodlawn Ave.

8:30 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

9:43 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the area of Beverly Dr. and Wilbur St.

Oct. 12

12:10 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Kearsley St.

1:52 a.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Park Ave.

4:10 a.m. A verbal warning for a plate light was issued in the area of Mansfield St. and Whetstone St.

8:13 a.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the area of Sandusky Ave. and Warren St.

9:58 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station.

10:09 a.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

10:46 a.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 200 block of Wayne Ave.

11:34 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

12:02 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 200 block of S. Stetzer Rd.

1:51 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

2:57 p.m. Dalton Tuttle, 29, was arrested on a warrant out of Wyandot County. He was transported to Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office Deputies pending a court appearance.

3:17 p.m. Officers investigated an automobile accident in the 100 block of N. Lane St.

3:56 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 100 block of S. East St.

4:07 p.m. Officers investigated an alarm drop in the 500 block of S. East St.

4:18 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Dudley St.

4:58 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 500 block of N. Lane St.

7:20 p.m. Officers responded to an alarm drop in the 500 block of N. Lane St.

7:30 p.m. Officers took report from a subject on station regarding telephone harassment.

7:45 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

7:51 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Beverly Dr. and Cleland St.

8:26 p.m. Officers responded to a 911 open line in the 500 block of Jones St.

9:23 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Hull Ave.

9:28 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 600 block of N. Lane St.

9:40 p.m. Jeffrey Myers, 54, was arrested for a warrant out of Crawford County. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.

9:46 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a complaint.

10:36 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Beal Ave. and Colonial Dr.

11:39 p.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

Oct. 13

4:04 a.m. Officers responded to an attempted larceny in the 300 block of Charlotte St.

4:35 a.m. A verbal warning for speed was issued on Mansfield St. at Washington Square.