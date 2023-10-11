Markus “Mark” L. Fraley, 87, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Born October 17, 1935 in Perrysville, he was one of ten children born to Noah and Hattie Mae (Crawford) Fraley.

Mark joined the United States Army serving during the Korean War and following his service time, went on to serve in the Army Reserves for many years. He retired from Tappan following 25 years of service and was a member of First Alliance Church. Mark was a devoted fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his two daughters, Amy (Rob) Milum and Julie Fraley (Dave Colburn); his grandchildren, Bobby, LeighAnn, Ashley, Zack, Alicia and Erin; 14 great grandchildren; three brothers, Willis, Noah Jr. and Robert (Diane) Fraley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the true love of his life, his former wife, Carol (Goff) whom he married in 1957; two sons, Mark Fraley and Scott Fraley; four brothers, Arthur, Cecil, Lafe and Albert Fraley; and two sisters, Josephine and Norma Jean.

Special thanks from the family to LeighAnn who took care of him and lived with him, his wound care nurse Jodi, his home health care aide, Deanna and his Browns buddy, Jason.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Briarwood Pavilion Estates Mobile Home Park, 1835 North Lexington-Springmill Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44906. Burial in Mansfield Memorial Park will be at a later date in the upcoming Spring.

Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield is honored to serve the family.

