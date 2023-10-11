LEXINGTON — The Minutemen returned to the top of the Ohio Cardinal Conference standings this fall and were rewarded for their efforts.

Brody Earick was selected the Defensive Player of the Year and Peter Them was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the all-conference awards were unveiled Wednesday.

Wooster’s Luigi Canas was selected the Offensive Player of the Year.

Lexington won its ninth OCC title this fall with a 6-0-1 record. The Minutemen finished second to Wooster last year.

Lexington’s Terrance Corbin, Zach Turlo and Nolan Steward were all selected to the OCC first team. They were joined by Madison’s Degan Herr and Joey Walker, Mansfield Senior’s Griffin DeBolt, Ashland’s Kayden Howman and Ayden Behrendsen and Mount Vernon’s Garrett Stacy.

Other first-teamers were Wooster’s Nicholas Morse, Carter Buchholz and Calen Relle and New Philadelphia’s Preston Rieger.

Lexington’s Jaxson Husty, Dylan George and Will Perkins were second-team picks, along with Madison’s Randy Jamieson and Brayden Rogers, Mansfield Senior’s Justin Crall and Quinn DeBolt, Ashland’s Luke Driscoll and Brady Anderson and Mount Vernon’s Ashton Lasater. Wooster’s Aidan Holford and Michael Buchholz and New Philadelphia’s Elliot Brady rounded out the second team.

Honorable mention selections included Ashland’s Gary George and Brayden Martin, Lexington’s Jack Hiebel and Lucas Dove, Madison’s C.J. Steffey and Will Jamieson, Mansfield Senior’s Caleb Bowman and Braxton Hock, Mount Vernon’s Wyatt Rhoades and Jack Marhefka, New Philadelphia’s Brennen Wanosik and Dawson Ohl, West Holmes’ Garrett Obrst and Tristin Middaugh and Wooster’s Brock Ranney and Thomas Hansen.