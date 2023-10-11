James Edward Brown, 83, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023 in Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Born September 8, 1940 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, he was the son of Humphrey Brown, Sr. and Myrtle (Gonder) Brown.

James was a retired mechanic who enjoyed fishing and hot rods.

He is survived by his children, Amelia (Leo) Gordon, Cynthia Brown, James Brown, Jr., Humphrey Brown, Jr., Mary Ann Brown and Roxanne Brown; his grandchildren, Brianna McKinney along with 15 others; numerous great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; a brother, Hough Brown of Lemoore, California; and special friend, Velma Windom.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra K. Brown and several brothers and sisters.

There will be no services at this time.

