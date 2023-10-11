EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was submitted to Ashland Source by Baylee Weber, Hillsdale’s FFA reporter.

JEROMESVILLE — The Hillsdale FFA saw many of its members rewarded for their hard work and dedication at this year’s Ashland County Fair.

Two FFA officers, Reed Twining and Baylee Weber were announced Ashland County Junior Fair King and Queen.

In the Market Hog Division, Aiden Hoffman won the Division 2 Reserve Champion Hog, Owen Hoffman won first place in his showmanship class and placed first in his class, Emma Linder and Wade Moody both placed third in their classes, Rosalynne Weekley placed third in her showmanship class, and Garrett Furr placed third in his showmanship class.

In the Market Broiler division, Ava Bolen placed sixth overall, Aiden Hoffman took two market chicken pens and won Grand Champion Market Chicken Pen with one of them and fourth overall with the other. Owen Hoffman won third and seventh overall, and Gabe Murawski won first place in his showmanship class.

In the Market Turkey Division, Braydon Rakovec placed fourth and eighth overall, and Gabe Murawski placed first in his showmanship class.

In the dairy division, Gage Madsen won Junior Champion Holstein Heifer. Klarissa Byler placed second in her feeder beef class. In the Market Lamb Division, Taylor Rafeld won fifth overall market lamb, Pool Lamb Grand Champion, and first place in her showmanship class.

Peighton Thomas won Pool Lamb Reserve Champion and first place in her showmanship class.

In the Breeding Sheep Division, Peighton Thomas won first place in her showmanship class with Baylee Weber winning second place in her showmanship class.

Congratulations to all members of the chapter who represented Hillsdale FFA at the 2023 Ashland County Fair.

7 members attend Greenhand Camp

Seven members of the Hillsdale FFA Chapter attended Greenhand Camp from Sept. 24 to 26 at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton, Ohio.

Greenhand Camp is for freshman or sophomore members who are participating in their first year of FFA. Members in attendance were Nic Coffman, Michael Shenburger, Kyle Turk, Knox Lewis, Wyatt Hynek, Lee Rigsby, and Daniel Coleman. While at camp, members participated in team bonding activities, set individual goals, learned introductory FFA, and enjoyed plenty of recreation.

In addition they had opportunities to meet and get to know members from other FFA chapters and learn about their programs. Thank you to the Hillsdale FFA Alumni for assisting the members with the cost of this camp.

5 members attend Farm Science Review

On Sept. 20, forty-five members of the Hillsdale FFA Chapter attended the 2023 Farm Science Review at Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio.

The mission of the Farm Science Review is to provide access to current knowledge and technologies which enhance the quality of life and market competitiveness of individuals, families, industries, and communities.

Whether it be equipment, crops, or animals those who attended were introduced to lots of new information they may not have known beforehand. Students also completed an educational scavenger hunt while visiting over 630 agricultural industry booths.

They also had the opportunity to explore career and college opportunities while there.