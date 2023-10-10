Janet Kay Simpson, 78, passed away in her home on October 6, 2023, surrounded by family following a brief illness.

Born on January 31, 1945, in Mansfield, Ohio to the late John Michael Hoff and Barbara Ann Ryan-Hoff.

Janet was in the final graduating class from Union/Crestview High School in 1963.

Janet was the owner of Appraisal Associates for over 30 years where she worked closely with her eldest daughter, Jody Keith until her retirement in 2022.

She married the love of her life, William Earl Simpson on September 23, 1989. They recently celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary.

Janet was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Passions of her life included her beloved cats and dogs, any and all sports, music of all kinds, crafting and painting, flower and vegetable gardening, and spending time with her family. Janet was truly someone who would make friends wherever she went. Everyone that met her, enjoyed her fiery spirit and bright personality.

Janet is survived by her husband, William Earl Simpson, four daughters, Jody Keith, Stacy Volz, Heather (Cedric) Tanner, and Shannon Turk; eleven loving grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Connie (Robert) Mortimer; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Michael Hoff, her mother, Barbara Ann Ryan-Hoff, her brother John Hoff, and her sister Barbara Sorenson.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Community Temple Church of God at 338 Harker Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44903. Pastor Bradley will be officiating.

The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice for their care and support.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org