Howard W. Gilbert, age 96, passed away Saturday evening, October 7, 2023, at Mansfield Place.

Born Howard Wesley Gilbert on January 4, 1927, he was the son of William Gilbert and Eleanor (Smith) Turner. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII. Howard retired as a supervisor from Tappan Co. after 38 years and was on the Board at Tappan Credit Union. Following his retirement, Howard enjoyed delivering flowers for Floral Garden Florist. Howard was an avid golfer, playing until 89 years of age. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and OSU Buckeyes. He was also very involved in the Mansfield Tyger Booster Club. Howard was a volunteer at the Mehock Relays for years.

He was a member of Venus Masonic Lodge #152 F&AM, was a 32nd degree Mason, and

member of Baku Grotto. Howard was a member of First Christian Church. He married Jane

Berry and they enjoyed 61 years of dancing together. Summers spent on Gem Beach at Lake Erie were a favorite time.

Howard is survived by a son, Scott (Heather) Gilbert; grandson, Drew (Cristen) Gilbert; granddaughter, Aubin (Mike) D’Andrea; five great-grandchildren, Diem Gilbert, Cade Gilbert, Cael D’Andrea, Emet D’Andrea and Vada D’Andrea; a brother, Richard Gilbert; a close nephew and niece, Brett Gilbert and Doreen (Tod) Petit; his friend since age 5, Nina Holmes; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jane Berry Gilbert; mother and stepfather, Eleanor and Burton Turner; father, William Gilbert; brother, Tim Gilbert; sister, Hazel Karbula; and sister-in-law, Vivian Gilbert.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road with a masonic service at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Bibler officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church.

The family extends special thanks to the staff at Mansfield Place and SouthernCare Hospice for their loving care of Howard.

