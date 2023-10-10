George Richard Guegold, Sr., age 88, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2023, at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital.

He was born February 10, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Oscar and Martha (Stahnke) Guegold. George owned and operated George Guegold Plumbing and Heating for over 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and camping. Playing Bingo, going to the casino and searching for a way to win scratch off lottery tickets were some of his favorite pastimes. He and his wife, Dixie, enjoyed watching Cleveland Indians games.

He is survived by three children, George Guegold Jr., Kathy Baker and Tina (Hutch) Blackstone; ten grandchildren, Joe Wurth, Hazel (Joe) Williams, Jackson Baker, Anthony Washington, Justin (Kait) Washington, Laura (Eric Brown) Washington, Haley (Anthony) Dillon, Chelsi Buck, Rody (Christy) Phelps, and Cody (Chassidy) Phelps; thirteen great-grandchildren, Kira, Aidan, Connor and Gavin Williams, Julian, Amelia, Oliver and Ridge Washington, Clark, Owen and Ethan Phelps, and Peery and Emilee Buck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dixie K. Shrader Guegold, whom passed away on February 16, 2023; four brothers, Bob, Lloyd, Floyd and Howard Guegold; and a sister, Diane Guegold.

A private graveside service will be held at Bunkerhill Cemetery. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com