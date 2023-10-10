GALION — The Galion City School District is thrilled to announce the schedule for the much-anticipated 2023 Connections and Homecoming Weekend.

This annual event is a time-honored tradition that brings together alumni, students, and the Galion community to celebrate school spirit, achievements, and the shared history of the district.

Oct. 12

Old Fashioned Pep Rally & Bonfire

The excitement kicks off on Thursday evening at 6:45 p.m. at the Practice Football Field (behind the YMCA, north of the HS baseball field), where an Old Fashioned Pep Rally will get spirits roaring.

This lively event will feature a celebratory bonfire and a performance by the Galion High School and Alumni Band, cheers from our cheerleaders and attendance from our fall sports athletes from youth to high school and our homecoming court.

Enjoy hot dogs provided by the Galion Booster Club and water supplied by the Galion Alumni Association (weather permitting).

It’s a night filled with energy and nostalgia that you won’t want to miss.

Oct. 13

Career Day and Homecoming Football Game

Friday is a day packed with meaningful activities for our alumni and students.

● Career Day: From 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School, returning alumni will inspire and educate the next generation of leaders.

During Career Day, they will share their success stories, career insights, and valuable experiences with Galion Middle School students.

● Homecoming Football Game: The highlight of the evening is the Homecoming Football Game at 7 p.m. at Unckrich Stadium. Watch as the Galion Tigers face off against Clear Fork.

Before the game, the Homecoming Court will be announced, and the 2023 King and Queen will be crowned.

Oct. 14

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast & Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Dinner

The weekend’s festivities continue on Saturday.

● Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast: Start your day right with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Galion Intermediate School.

Enjoy delicious pancakes and the company of fellow alumni and community members.

● Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Dinner: The grand finale of the weekend takes place at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Cafe.

The 2023 Hall of Fame inductees will be celebrated during a special dinner ceremony.

This year’s honorees include outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to their fields and the Galion community.

“The Connections and Homecoming Weekend is a time when our community comes together to celebrate our rich history, honor our alumni, and inspire our current students,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann, Superintendent of Galion City School District.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone for a weekend filled with Tiger pride, nostalgia, and meaningful connections.”

The connection weekend schedule is available on the Galion Alumni Association website.