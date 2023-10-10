BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 9 and 10.

Oct. 9

7:26 a.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 500 block of S Spring St.

9:17 a.m. A report of loose dogs running in the 400 block of N Walnut was made.

9:56 a.m. Officers searched the 1400 block of Woodlawn Ave following a report of a suspicious person.

10:10 a.m. Officers took a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of E Rensselaer St.

10:21 a.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding a protection order.

1:37 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

1:45 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 700 block of S East St.

4:02 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 1200 block of John St.

4:30 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 200 block of N. Highland Ave.

4:43 p.m. Officers assisted with some traffic control in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

5:01 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Galen St.

6:23 p.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s office in the 500 block of S. Spring St.

6:59 p.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s office in the area of State Route 4 and Lemert Rd.

7:14 p.m. Officers investigated a hit skip in the area of W. Mary St. and Sandusky Ave.

7:25 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Tiffin St. and Hill St.

9:41 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 500 block of S. Spring St.

11:30 p.m. Officers assisted CCSO in the 500 block of S. Spring St.

Oct. 10

12:18 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Heritage Circle.

12:28 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 900 block of Marion Rd.

1:58 a.m. Officers responded to a 911 open line in the 300 block of Galen St.

3:17 a.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 500 block of S. Spring St.