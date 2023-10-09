Daniel “Dan” Stephan Faulkner, 44, of Galion, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at his home.

Dan was welcomed to this world on December 7, 1978, in Galion to the late Stephan Faulkner and Jane (Cox) Hunter who survives in Galion.

In 1997, Dan would become a proud graduate of Colonel Crawford High School, he would then continue his education by receiving his Masters of Mechanics certification. Dan would work many years as a mechanic and enjoyed his time tinkering on vehicles.

If Dan was not working, you would often find him with a pole in his hand, spending his days fishing. After his fishing outings, Dan was known to go into the woods, clean his fish, and cook them up for supper. His love for the outdoors was also shown when helping on his uncle’s farm doing the running and fixing of equipment. In the winter his spare time was spent on the slopes, skiing.

Dan was a loyal fan of the Cleveland Browns and would never miss the opportunity to watch their games. Much like with his Cleveland Guardians, Dan always tuned into the games on the radio.

Dan was a very outgoing and sociable man, many knew him, and all loved him. He never came across someone who did not end up being a friend, and he was the first person you would want to call when in need. No matter what, no matter the time, no matter where, Dan was happy to help. He also extended his love to his animals, his dog Scooby, and his cat Eddy were not far from Dan’s side anytime he was home.

Left to cherish Dan’s memories are his mother and stepfather; Jane (Dave) Hunter: son; Jacob Faulkner, and his uncle; Floyd Eugene Cox.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Services will take place on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Dan or send condolences to the Faulkner family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Daniel “Dan” Stephan Faulkner.

Funeral Home: Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home

Website: Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home