BUCYRUS — Ganymede Technologies, a leading technology-driven solutions provider specializing in comprehensive point-of-sale management software and hardware solutions, has announced it was awarded a $50,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant.

The company said the grant will be instrumental in driving improvements to both its physical location and internal computer infrastructure as well as training for the associates.

In addition, Ganymede Technologies introduced its e-commerce feature which works seamlessly with its point-of-sale software.

Both announcements are a combined investment exceeding $150,000 and will create four full-time positions.

Fred Fischer, President & CEO of Ganymede Technologies, shared insight on the value of the grant funds.

“The grant funds created the opportunity for me to make an investment in equipment and my team earlier than I anticipated, and because of this, I am able to grow and expand my business,” Fischer said.

“I really appreciate the support from JobsOhio, Regional Growth Partnership, and the Crawford Partnership in helping us obtain this grant.”

The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant is a reimbursable grant program for eligible for-profit Ohio companies in targeted industries to help offset eligible costs related to increasing operational efficiency.

Grants are up to $25,000, with an additional $25,000 available for minority-, women-, veteran-, or disabled person-owned businesses.

Targeted industries are non-retail, non-personal service, and include advanced manufacturing, automotive, food and agribusiness, logistics and distribution, military and federal, among others.

“It is always wonderful to see grant resources awarded and put to use to grow a local business and the careers of its associates,” Bucyrus mayor Jeff Reser said. “Ganymede Technologies has been an integral part of our community for years.

“I appreciate their dedication to expanding and creating job opportunities right here in Bucyrus.”

Ganymede Technologies

Ganymede Technologies, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Bucyrus, is a technology-driven company specializing in comprehensive point-of-sale management software and hardware solutions.

Serving a wide range of businesses, with a primary focus on the hardware store industry, Ganymede Technologies is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to succeed in an increasingly digital marketplace.

About the Crawford Partnership

Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County.

Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents.

To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org