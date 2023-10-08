JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Voters in the Bellville-Jefferson Township Fire Department district will will decide the fate of an increased fire levy in November.

Township trustees voted to put a replacement levy on the ballot, asking voters to swap out a 2-mill levy for a 6-mill levy for the fire department and emergency management services.

“After much discussion, the trustees unanimously agreed to place this levy on the ballot to make it possible to not only hire full time employees at the fire department, but also keep up with the rising costs to maintain equipment, supplies and the fire vehicles,” said Adrienne Edwards, the township fiscal officer.

If the 5-year levy passes, property owners will pay approximately $210 for every $100,0000 of the county auditor’s appraised home value. Under the current 2 mill levy, property owners pay $70 per $100,000 of appraised value.

Zach Carlin, chief of the department, said operating costs have nearly doubled with inflation. The department has also struggled to find enough volunteers and part time staff.

The fire department has been fully staffed by volunteers for most of its history, but began hiring part-time employees in 2020.

“The volunteer departments are dwindling everywhere across the U.S.,” Carlin said. “We still have volunteers here, but everybody’s getting older and they’re retiring.”

“Due to a firefighter shortage across the U.S., our part-time employees are moving on and getting full-time positions, which makes finding new part-time employees extremely difficult.”

Since 2020, the department has worked its way up to being staffed 24 hours a day, but Carlin said there are several holes in the schedule due to staffing shortages.

“There might be a couple days a week where there’s no coverage, then we depend on volunteers,” Carlin said.

Those volunteers typically have to come from their home or place of employment, which increases response times. If the levy passes, Carlin said he plans to hire three full-time employees to fill in the gaps.

“With the hiring of full-time employees, the station would always be staffed by one full-time and one part-time employee, providing better service to the residents,” Edwards said.

Carlin said if the increase doesn’t pass, the fire department will continue to operate as it is currently.

“Operating with volunteers and part-time employees does not guarantee that firefighters will be on station 24/7,” he said.

Two contend for trustee seat

Jefferson Township voters will also decide between two candidates for the board of trustees.

Trustee David Taylor is running to retain his seat. Henry Levingston is also running to retain the seat.

Henry Levingston

Levingston, 62, resides at 6930 Garber Road. He previously ran for trustee in 2020.

“I’d like to be a Jefferson Township trustee to make some improvements in the township,” he said. “We need to keep the fire department well-trained, up-to-date, that’s something that needs to be a priority.”

Levingston said he also wants to prioritize snow plowing for school bus routes.

“They should be cleared way before the bus arrives, that way there’s no reason to cancel school because of the roads,” he said.

Levingston is a 1979 graduate of Clear Fork High School. He began his career as a machinist, then became a quality control inspector for Rolls Royce. After that, he earned an associate degree in aeronautics from Columbus State Community College.

“I think I’d be a good choice for the job. I’ve spent my whole life in the township and seen the changes over the years,” he said. “I’ve seen the good and the bad.”

David Taylor

Taylor, 67, resides at 5741 Renie Road in Bellville. Taylor was appointed to the board following the death of late trustee Frederic “Fritz” Ackerman in 2020. He previously served as township fiscal officer for 12 years.

Taylor said he wants to serve one more term because things are going well and he wants to continue helping the township move forward.

Taylor said the road department purchased a used truck a year ago. The township recently replaced an emergency squad vehicle that had been in use from 2009. The fire department is about to purchase a new pickup truck.

Dave Taylor

“Every year we improve something,” he said.

Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Capital University. He’s been a certified public accountant (CPA) for 43 years. He spent 30 years as a professor at North Central State College and continues to run his own accounting firm.

If re-elected, Taylor said his goal is to keep the township on solid financial footing.

“It’s fun. I enjoy it,” he said. “Me being a CPA and having a financial background, I think I lend that talent to the board.”

“We have grown our budget by a steady amount each year. I just kind of try to spend the money smart.”