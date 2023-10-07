SHELBY – The Shelby football team learned that adversity can strike any given Friday night, but its response made all the difference.

After finding themselves in a tie ballgame at halftime, the Whippets flipped a switch and held Clear Fork to one second half touchdown on the way to a 36-21 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference (MOAC) victory.

Shelby sophomore quarterback Brayden DeVito lets out a passionate scream after a 25 yard rushing touchdown Friday night.

Throw records out the window

Following the game’s first score, a 90-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Brayden DeVito to senior Issaiah Ramsey, Shelby was locked in a grudge match with Clear Fork.

The Colts began the second quarter trailing by a score, but two rushing touchdowns from senior Kasey Swank catapulted Clear Fork to a 14-7 lead with under four minutes left in the first half.

However, Shelby took advantage of the remaining moments and DeVito found junior Nic Eyster, who dashed 77 yards into the endzone, evening the score at 14 heading into the break.

Cool, calm and collected

Shelby coach Rob Mahaney said his message at halftime aimed to bring back a level of calmness to his players.

“Our kids needed to calm down a little bit and buy back in,” he said. “We just had to come out, do what we needed to do, play our game, play together and enjoy each other.”

Mahaney’s message seemed to sink in, as the second half’s first play from scrimmage was a 55-yard rushing touchdown from DeVito.

“Brayden (DeVito) is a guy who’s going to come out and make plays when his number is called,” said Mahaney. “He understands what he needs to do for this team, and he did a great job of executing tonight.”

A top-five passing and rushing statistical leader in the MOAC, DeVito completed eight passes for 242 yards and 2 TDs, while rushing for 134 yards and 2 TDs on eight carries.

Student of the game

DeVito said his work during the off-season has allowed him to feel more comfortable and see the field differently.

“I really studied defenses this off-season,” the sophomore said. “When I see things (on the field), I know what’s going to be there defensively, then if it’s there, I just do my best.”

The young quarterback also credited the toughness of his team’s offensive line.

“My line creates huge holes on those pulls,” DeVito said. “They do a great job up front, I just hit the gaps. They do all the work.”

Defensively, the Whippets created three turnovers and also blocked a field goal attempt, while limiting the gutsy Clear Fork offense to one second half score.

Swank, who took all his snaps at quarterback Friday, rushed for 201 yards and 3 TDs in addition to completing six passes for 38 yards.

Clear Fork junior Nick Appleman added 99 rushing yards on 21 carries.

“I give a lot of credit to Clear Fork,” Mahaney said. “Obviously Kasey (Swank) played his butt off. I give a lot of credit to him and Nick (Appleman), who ran really hard and put us in some situations defensively.”

Meaningful MOAC game on the horizon

Friday’s victory was critical for the Whippet’s MOAC championship hopes. They currently sit one game behind conference leader Ontario (8-0, 5-0 MOAC) who they’ll face next week on the road.

“Our focus is going to stay the same,” Mahaney said. “We need to be process-driven and come into tomorrow and have the best Saturday we can have.”

DeVito echoed that the team’s preparation ahead of their matchup with the Warriors will be vital if they want to be successful next Friday.

“Last week against River Valley, we saw that we couldn’t just come in and beat anyone,” DeVito said. “We’ve got to trust the process and come out ready to go next Friday.”

Clear Fork (1-7, 0-5 MOAC) will host the Highland Fighting Scots (4-4, 1-4 MOAC) next Friday.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

(SHS) DeVito 90-YD TD pass to Lantz (1:54 1Q) (7-0)

Second Quarter

(CF) Swank 16-YD rushing TD (8:56 2Q) (7-7)

(CF) Swank 6-YD rushing TD (3:46 2Q) (14-7)

(SHS) DeVito 77-YD TD pass to Eyster (2:37 2Q) (14-14)

Third Quarter

(SHS) DeVito 55-YD rushing TD (11:49 3Q) (22-14)

(SHS) DeVito 25-YD rushing TD (4:24 3Q) (29-14)

Fourth Quarter

(SHS) Winters 1-YD rushing TD (9:25 4Q) (36-14)

(CF) Swank 6-YD rushing TD (2:10 4Q) (36-21)