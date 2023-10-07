Proctorville Fairland eventually beat Portsmouth 43-27 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Trojans moved ahead by earning a 19-14 advantage over the Dragons at the end of the second quarter.

Proctorville Fairland broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-19 lead over Portsmouth.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-8 edge.

The last time Portsmouth and Proctorville Fairland played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Portsmouth took on Coal Grove on Sept. 22 at Portsmouth High School.

