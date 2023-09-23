Portsmouth finally found a way to top Coal Grove 14-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Portsmouth darted to a 14-6 bulge over Coal Grove as the final quarter began.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Portsmouth and Coal Grove faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Coal Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Portsmouth faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Coal Grove took on South Point on Sept. 8 at Coal Grove High School.

