Proctorville Fairland finally found a way to top Gallipolis Gallia 40-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Proctorville Fairland opened with a 6-0 advantage over Gallipolis Gallia through the first quarter.

The Dragons fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Gallipolis Gallia didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 28-20 in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils closed the lead with a 15-12 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Gallipolis Gallia and Proctorville Fairland played in a 43-35 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Chesapeake.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.