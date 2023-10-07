Threatening skies and chilly weather gave way to a rainbow on Saturday afternoon as the third and final day/night of Rock-n-Ribs Oktoberfest got underway in Central Park in downtown Mansfield. CONNE, featuring vocalist Condrea Webber, took to the stage at 4:30 p.m. as the skies lightened and area residents turned out for an evening of ribs, drinks and fun. The event began Thursday evening and featured four award-winning national rib vendors, as well as nine bands. The headliner was the British Invasion, closing the show on Saturday night. A portion of the proceeds of this year’s event will benefit Gravity Ohio Culinary Incubation, in collaboration with North Central State College and the Kehoe Center.