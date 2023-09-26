MANSFIELD — Gravity Ohio has announced the return of the historic Richland County barbecue and music festival, “Rock ‘N Ribs” to Mansfield.

The original event ran for 30 consecutive years on the campus of North Central State College. The final year for that event was 2015.

According to organizers, this year’s event will take place Oct. 5 and 6 in downtown Mansfield.

“We wanted to continue to revive local traditions such as the chili cook off and Rock ‘N Ribs was the next logical step,” said Dan Lew, founder of Gravity Ohio. “This event will afford us the opportunity to provide continuing educational opportunities for local culinary students.”

Gravity Ohio is a the working name of the non-profit that Lew founded with Eric Stigall and Jay Wachs in 2022 legally known as The 560 Group.

The event will raise money for local culinary students to continue their education and learn the business aspects of the food and hospitality industry at North Central State College.

Rock ‘N Ribs will feature four national rib vendors including After Hours BBQ, Mojos, Old Town BBQ and Swine BBQ.

In addition, there will be other food and beverage concessions and a separate section of activities for kids.

Several local businesses will have information booths at the event.

During the course of the event, nine local bands will perform including fan favorites Jimi Vincent, Conne and The British Invasion. Tommy Barnes of Mix 106.1 WVNO will share emcee duties with Dan Lew Exchange house DJ Jay Fox.

The event runs Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6 from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is $5 at the gate. On Friday, Oct. 6, all

students with a valid student ID will be admitted to the event FREE of charge.

Mix 106.1 WVNO, WMFD-TV and Lind Media serve as media sponsors of the event.

Rock ‘N Ribs has been made possible through the generosity of many local businesses including Charter Nex Gen, Park National Bank, Techniplas, Spitzer Motors, US Foods and Bob & Bob Door among others.

Additional sponsorship comes from The Phillips Family Foundation and North Central State College. For more information about Rock ‘N Ribs, contact Dan Lew Exchange at 419-522-7699.