WILLARD — Teagan Prater, diagnosed with AVSD, a congenital heart defect, and has Down Syndrome will be celebrating her 1st birthday on Oct. 6.

She received a special package filled with an Under Armour drawing string bag and other treats for her birthday thanks to the Casey Cares Foundation.

Teagan joined Casey Cares in 2022 and will be Casey Cares’ 615th birthday celebrated in 2023.

Casey Cares provides ongoing, uplifting programs to critically ill children and their families.

“One of our favorites from Casey Cares so far was our movie night box,” said Teagan’s mother Morgan. “It was great to just get our entire family together and enjoy a night together with pizza, popcorn, and of course candy.”

Morgan said the family is also excited to use zoo tickets that were provided.

“We couldn’t make it this summer due to Teagan’s big surgery and still being inpatient and will be until November,” Morgan Prater said. “Casey Cares is just the thoughtful giving and gifting they do just to bring sunshine and happiness to families during some of the hardest battles.

“We are forever grateful for the love and kindness they have shown and continue to show us.

“Her birthday is so special to us because it was the day our family became complete. We have our 3 precious girls, the Prater girls!”

The Prater family discovered Teagan’s congenital heart defect at her 20-week anatomy scan. From there, the mother of three compares Teagan’s AVSD journey to a roller coaster.

“We have buckled up as a family and are along for the ride, all the highs and all the lows,” Morgan Prater said. “We wouldn’t trade any of it for nothing.

“Of course, we wish we could take away some if not all of what she has to endure but know that we will always be right be her side through it all.”

Morgan describes Teagan as “the strongest little heart warrior we know.” She said the family admires her courage.

“She has taught us so much about life in her just 1 year of it so far,” Morgan said. “She had taught us to never ever give up, keep our faith strong, always look for the positives, and just have fun and be happy as much as we can.”

For her daughter’s birthday, Teagan is still inpatient in the PCICU at Cleveland Clinic after her open-heart surgery that was completed on Sept. 8.

“We have hit many road bumps but are continuing to improve daily,” Morgan Prater said. “Our plan is to still celebrate and party for our girl.

“We will be decorating her room here as we would at home. We ordered cake for all the hospital staff to enjoy with us and plan to order pizza for them as well. Teagan was extubated today – four days before her birthday – so hoping she’s up for tasting some cake by Friday.”

Casey Cares knows that for a critically ill child, each birthday is a special milestone celebrating life.

“Teagan is just such a pure joy and we are so blessed to call her ours,” Morgan Prater said. “We will always be here by her side cheering her on and advocating for the very best for our girls in every situation.”

For the children in Case Cares programs, it not only marks another year, but it also demonstrates a great achievement.

Casey Cares staff and volunteers work hard to send out each of our kids a special birthday package through the Birthday Blast program – sending more than 1,000 each year. ‘

The goal is that this simple act of kindness delivers joy and hope to kids who are undergoing treatment.

Since Casey Cares began counting in 2001, Casey Cares has given over 10,000 birthday packages to kids.

“Our birthday program is especially important to us because we know how critical each birthday is to children who are fighting for their lives every day,” said Casey Cares founder and executive director Casey Baynes.