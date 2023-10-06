Richard (Rick) Dale Shaffer, 67, passed away on October 5, 2023. He was born June 1, 1956 in Mansfield, OH to the late Francis Lee Shaffer and Betty Eileen (Beal) Shaffer. He attended Mansfield Senior High School.

He was a dedicated, knowledgeable and hardworking Metallurgist at numerous factories throughout the United States where he made many friends.

He enjoyed fishing, going to the races and football, especially The Pittsburgh Steelers and The OSU Buckeyes. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his son, Joshua Shaffer, and daughter, Sarah Shaffer. Grandchildren, Shawn Roberts, Jaxson Shaffer, Jaiden Shaffer, Jocelynn Shaffer and Leigha Shaffer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Lee Shaffer and Betty Eileen (Beal) Shaffer, his sisters, Alice Louise S and Kathy Eileen Shaffer and brother Donald Lee Shaffer Sr.

The family will hold a memorial service at Temple Christian Church, 752 N. Stewart Rd. Mansfield, OH on Tuesday, October 10th at 10:00am. Pastor Robert Kurtz will officiate.

Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangments.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org