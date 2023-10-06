MANSFIELD — There will be a couple of Meet the Candidates nights coming up in Mansfield and Lexington, respectively.
Four candidates are on the upcoming ballot for the City of Mansfield Municipal Court Judge.
All four candidates will speak at a Meet the Candidates event on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.
This event will be in the Main Library Community Room located at 43. W. Third St., Mansfield.
The candidates include Michael Kemerer, Cassandra J.M. Mayer, David C. Badnell, and M. Lore’ Whitney.
Richland County voters are invited to this informal event to meet the candidates, ask questions, and understand their position on issues that may have personal impact and impact on the community.
For full details on upcoming ballot issues, candidates, and polling, please visit the Richland
County Ohio Board of Elections.
The Lexington Kiwanis will host a Candidate Night in the Lexington High School Auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
All members of the general public are invited to attend.
Candidates running for the following races have been invited to attend:
Troy Township Trustee
Washington Township Trustee
Lexington Village Council
Mayor of Lexington
Municipal Court Judge
Municipal Clerk of Courts
MOESC Board Members
Lexington Local School Board
For more information, contact Erich Schroeder, President of Lexington Kiwanis at Erich299@aol.com or by calling him at 419-545-7555.
Richland Source election coverage is brought to you by The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC).