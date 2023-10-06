MANSFIELD — There will be a couple of Meet the Candidates nights coming up in Mansfield and Lexington, respectively.

Four candidates are on the upcoming ballot for the City of Mansfield Municipal Court Judge.

All four candidates will speak at a Meet the Candidates event on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.

This event will be in the Main Library Community Room located at 43. W. Third St., Mansfield.

The candidates include Michael Kemerer, Cassandra J.M. Mayer, David C. Badnell, and M. Lore’ Whitney.

Richland County voters are invited to this informal event to meet the candidates, ask questions, and understand their position on issues that may have personal impact and impact on the community.

For full details on upcoming ballot issues, candidates, and polling, please visit the Richland

County Ohio Board of Elections.

The Lexington Kiwanis will host a Candidate Night in the Lexington High School Auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

All members of the general public are invited to attend.

Candidates running for the following races have been invited to attend:

Troy Township Trustee

Washington Township Trustee

Lexington Village Council

Mayor of Lexington

Municipal Court Judge

Municipal Clerk of Courts

MOESC Board Members

Lexington Local School Board

For more information, contact Erich Schroeder, President of Lexington Kiwanis at Erich299@aol.com or by calling him at 419-545-7555.