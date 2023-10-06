It is with a heavy heart we announce that Marcia J. Rupert has passed on to be with the Lord after a long illness on Thursday, October 5, 2023. She was surrounded by her children during her last moments.

Marcia owned two beauty salons over the years, Don Mar, and Shear Sensation Hair Designs, and retired in 2017. In her spare time she always baked and created beautiful crafts, wreaths, and home decorations. She enjoyed the holiday season, especially Christmas. Her face always lit up with happiness as her family was all together to enjoy food and laughter.

She was a truly kind and caring mother, animal lover, and beautician.

Marcia is survived by her three children, Tracy (Lori) Rupert, Suzie (Ryan) Nickell and Sara Rupert; grandchildren, Stella and Rory Nickell, Lindsey (Bryan) Newman and Logan (Amanda) Rupert; and great grandchildren, Finn Newman and Callie Newman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Ruth Simpson.

There will be a private intimate graveside service for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer’s Association – www.alz.org

