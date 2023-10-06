MANSFIELD — From plasma cutting to industrial robots, area high school students had the opportunity to see plenty of advanced manufacturing tools on Oct. 5 and 6.

The Regional Manufacturing Coalition, which serves Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Morrow, and Richland counties, organizes a National Manufacturing Day celebration on each first Friday of October.

Leslie Weist, vice president of operations at Michael Byrne Manufacturing, estimated there were 20 manufacturing companies hosting high school student tours this year.

Weist led factory tours for Crestview High School students on Thursday. She said usually about half of students express some interest or ask questions.

“If we can reach just a few of them, it’s worth it,” she said. “Letting them know what’s out there is really valuable. I didn’t know all the companies that operate in Mansfield when I was in high school, so any exposure they get to different industries is a good thing.”

Michael Byrne Manufacturing has one electrician who worked at the plant before he graduated high school and is now a full-time employee.

“I think sophomore year is the sweet spot for these types of tours, because when you’re 15 and 16, you’re starting to think about what you want to do after high school,” Weist said, “and that’s the year where you can sign up for Pioneer and the tech schools.”

Weist noted the family-owned company doesn’t only have welding or shop floor jobs available.

“I try to emphasize that there’s lots of different avenues and career paths here,” she said. “We also have engineering, supply chain management, sales and accounting.”

The third-generation business leader said students are usually most interested in the plasma table, which can cut through six inches of metal.

Tours relate equipment to students’ everyday life

Factory manager Jim Buchanan led his first Manufacturing Days tour at Michael Byrne on Thursday. He used to work at American Augers in Ashland County for 32 years.

“Over the years, the younger generations seem more interested in computer engineering and robotics,” Buchanan said. “I always tell them we’re learning new things all the time.

“So if you look at something and you think I could never build this thing from a 3D print, I’m sure you could with a little bit of training.”

The Ohio State University’s Mansfield branch also hosted high school students and area manufacturers at Conard Hall this year.

Marketing and communications specialist Kidron Stamper said this is the first year OSU – Mansfield has hosted students for Manufacturing Days. The college recently built state-of-the-art labs for engineering technology students.

Amber Rader, a professor of engineering technology and computer science in the engineering technology program, showed Mansfield Senior High School students how different types of equipment automate manufacturing systems.

“A lot of students don’t know a lot about manufacturing or how fun it can be to design these types of things,” she said. “The technology behind a lot of it is super interesting, we just have to expose them to it.”

Jeff Cramer, an engineering teacher at Mansfield Senior High School, took a group of juniors and seniors to OSU Mansfield’s manufacturing tours. They also visited Jay Industries and Miller Fabrication and Welding.

“This has been a great opportunity for them to see how broad their options are if they’re interested in this type of work,” Cramer said. “Until they go out to some of these plants, most of them don’t know what’s inside or how advanced they are.”

Cramer noted that Mansfield City Schools now has robotics teams that many of his students have participated in.

“Our program used to teach a lot of computer programming and design, and now it’s shifted to incorporate more robotics,” he said. “We want to keep up with what Ohio State has here so our students can transition well into their bachelor’s program if that’s what they want to do.”

Visit the Regional Manufacturing Coalition to learn more about manufacturing opportunities in north central Ohio.