BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 4 to 6.
Oct. 4
8:35 a.m. Subjects were warned against trespass in the 200 block of E Mary St.
8:48 a.m. A domestic dispute in the 400 block of E Rensselaer St was investigated.
9:54 a.m. Officers completed a golf cart inspection on station.
10:14 a.m. A report of a possible sex crime was received and remains under investigation.
10:18 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a fraud complaint.
10:36 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a prior case.
11:02 a.m. A subject came on station to report the theft of rings.
11:44 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station who had questions about the law.
12:41 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 500 block of E Southern Ave.
2:05 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 500 block of E Rensselaer St.
2:26 p.m. A disturbance in the 600 block of E Rensselaer St was investigated.
2:28 p.m. Officers took a theft complaint in the 400 block of Myers St.
3:26 p.m. Officers assisted Marion County S.O. in locating a possibly suicidal subject.
3:28 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 800 block of S Poplar St.
3:47 p.m. A disturbance in the 400 block of Norton Way was investigated.
3:52 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a prior case.
3:54 p.m. A subject came on station to report a road rage incident.
4:10 p.m. A report of a subject riding a dirt bike on the street in the area of Warren and East Sts. was investigated.
4:49 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a domestic issue in the 1000 block of E Southern Ave.
5:05 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 400 block of Jump St.
5:05 p.m. Officers investigated a vandal complaint in the 200 block of W Mary St.
6:24 p.m. A parking citation was issued in the 900 block of S Walnut St.
6:32 p.m. Officers took a dog bite complaint in the 600 block of N Sandusky Ave.
7:05 p.m. Officers took report of a stolen automobile in the 200 block of E. Warren St.
7:46 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 300 block of S. Spring St.
8:11 p.m. Officers responded to an alarm drop in the 100 block of W. Perry St.
9:08 p.m. Officers investigated a hit-skip accident in the 700 block of S. Spring St.
9:22 p.m. Officers responded to a mental person in the 500 block of Wilbur St.
9:27 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the area of Charles St. and Wiley St.
11:34 p.m. A verbal warning was issued for stop sign violations in the area of Poplar St. and Mansfield St.
Oct. 5
12:15 a.m. A verbal warning was issued for expired plates in the area of Sandusky Ave. and Home Circle Dr.
12:28 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at Lions Park.
12:56 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at Aumiller Park.
1:10 a.m. A verbal warning for left of center was issued in the area of E. Mary St. and Mansfield St.
1:17 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Mansfield St. and Lane St.
3:05 a.m. A verbal warning was issued for no taillights in the area of Charles St. and Sandusky Ave.
5:48 a.m. A traffic citation for speed was issued in the area of Hopley Ave. and John St.
6:31 a.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 500 block of S. East St.
10:46 a.m. A motorist was cited for speed in the area of Woodlawn and Highland Aves.
10:49 a.m. A Rogers St resident reported vandal to her property.
11:34 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
11:45 p.m. Officers investigated a possible reckless driver in the area of Mansfield and Lane Sts.
12:17 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 1100 block of Rosedale Ave.
1:21 p.m. Officers picked up an abandoned bike from the 1200 block of Sherwood Dr.
1:37 p.m. Officers investigated a reported burglary in the 500 block of E Rensselaer St.
1:43 p.m. A private property accident report was taken in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St.
2 p.m. A report of suspicious persons in the 500 block of S Walnut St was investigated.
2:03 p.m. A report of suspicious persons in the area of Sunset Dr was investigated.
2:12 p.m. Officer investigated a disturbance in the 1100 block of Hopley Ave.
4:12 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a downed tree in the area of Warren St and Poplar St.
5:09 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.
6:14 p.m. Officers investigated to an animal call in the 100 block of S East St.
6:29 p.m. Officers took a larceny complaint in the 600 block of Hill St.
6:39 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of N. Sandusky Ave and U.S. 30.
7:40 p.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of W Rensselaer St.
7:50 p.m. Officers responded to a minor traffic accident in the 800 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
9:45 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1400 block of Oakridge Dr.
9:47 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1200 block of Maple St.
10:08 p.m. Alex Hildreth, 24, was arrested in the 1500 block of W. Mansfield St. He was released to a sober party pending a court appearance.
Oct. 6
12 a.m. A verbal warning for taillights was issued in the area of Rensselaer St. and Walnut St.
12:49 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
1:17 a.m. Officers responded to an alarm drop in the 100 block of W. Perry St.