BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 4 to 6.

Oct. 4

8:35 a.m. Subjects were warned against trespass in the 200 block of E Mary St.

8:48 a.m. A domestic dispute in the 400 block of E Rensselaer St was investigated.

9:54 a.m. Officers completed a golf cart inspection on station.

10:14 a.m. A report of a possible sex crime was received and remains under investigation.

10:18 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a fraud complaint.

10:36 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a prior case.

11:02 a.m. A subject came on station to report the theft of rings.

11:44 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station who had questions about the law.

12:41 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 500 block of E Southern Ave.

2:05 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 500 block of E Rensselaer St.

2:26 p.m. A disturbance in the 600 block of E Rensselaer St was investigated.

2:28 p.m. Officers took a theft complaint in the 400 block of Myers St.

3:26 p.m. Officers assisted Marion County S.O. in locating a possibly suicidal subject.

3:28 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 800 block of S Poplar St.

3:47 p.m. A disturbance in the 400 block of Norton Way was investigated.

3:52 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a prior case.

3:54 p.m. A subject came on station to report a road rage incident.

4:10 p.m. A report of a subject riding a dirt bike on the street in the area of Warren and East Sts. was investigated.

4:49 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a domestic issue in the 1000 block of E Southern Ave.

5:05 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 400 block of Jump St.

5:05 p.m. Officers investigated a vandal complaint in the 200 block of W Mary St.

6:24 p.m. A parking citation was issued in the 900 block of S Walnut St.

6:32 p.m. Officers took a dog bite complaint in the 600 block of N Sandusky Ave.

7:05 p.m. Officers took report of a stolen automobile in the 200 block of E. Warren St.

7:46 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 300 block of S. Spring St.

8:11 p.m. Officers responded to an alarm drop in the 100 block of W. Perry St.

9:08 p.m. Officers investigated a hit-skip accident in the 700 block of S. Spring St.

9:22 p.m. Officers responded to a mental person in the 500 block of Wilbur St.

9:27 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the area of Charles St. and Wiley St.

11:34 p.m. A verbal warning was issued for stop sign violations in the area of Poplar St. and Mansfield St.

Oct. 5

12:15 a.m. A verbal warning was issued for expired plates in the area of Sandusky Ave. and Home Circle Dr.

12:28 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at Lions Park.

12:56 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at Aumiller Park.

1:10 a.m. A verbal warning for left of center was issued in the area of E. Mary St. and Mansfield St.

1:17 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Mansfield St. and Lane St.

3:05 a.m. A verbal warning was issued for no taillights in the area of Charles St. and Sandusky Ave.

5:48 a.m. A traffic citation for speed was issued in the area of Hopley Ave. and John St.

6:31 a.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 500 block of S. East St.

10:46 a.m. A motorist was cited for speed in the area of Woodlawn and Highland Aves.

10:49 a.m. A Rogers St resident reported vandal to her property.

11:34 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

11:45 p.m. Officers investigated a possible reckless driver in the area of Mansfield and Lane Sts.

12:17 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 1100 block of Rosedale Ave.

1:21 p.m. Officers picked up an abandoned bike from the 1200 block of Sherwood Dr.

1:37 p.m. Officers investigated a reported burglary in the 500 block of E Rensselaer St.

1:43 p.m. A private property accident report was taken in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St.

2 p.m. A report of suspicious persons in the 500 block of S Walnut St was investigated.

2:03 p.m. A report of suspicious persons in the area of Sunset Dr was investigated.

2:12 p.m. Officer investigated a disturbance in the 1100 block of Hopley Ave.

4:12 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a downed tree in the area of Warren St and Poplar St.

5:09 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

6:14 p.m. Officers investigated to an animal call in the 100 block of S East St.

6:29 p.m. Officers took a larceny complaint in the 600 block of Hill St.

6:39 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of N. Sandusky Ave and U.S. 30.

7:40 p.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of W Rensselaer St.

7:50 p.m. Officers responded to a minor traffic accident in the 800 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

9:45 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1400 block of Oakridge Dr.

9:47 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1200 block of Maple St.

10:08 p.m. Alex Hildreth, 24, was arrested in the 1500 block of W. Mansfield St. He was released to a sober party pending a court appearance.

Oct. 6

12 a.m. A verbal warning for taillights was issued in the area of Rensselaer St. and Walnut St.

12:49 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

1:17 a.m. Officers responded to an alarm drop in the 100 block of W. Perry St.