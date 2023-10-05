What if more people found the perfect gifts to give to their favorite people right here in our county instead of on Amazon?

And what if, in the process, that meant local businesses all across the county experienced the best holiday sales ever?

These are the questions we found ourselves asking here at Source Media recently. That then sparked more questions like, why don’t more people shop local? We certainly don’t think it’s because people don’t care about local business. So what is it?

We think it’s two words: convenience and inspiration.

The reality is people are busy. That’s why online shopping is so popular. I can just order what I need right from my phone or computer. But, we think the reliance on places like Amazon or other large retailers is more than convenience. It’s also because they help us know what to buy.

For many people shopping locally feels difficult because you don’t really know what is even available and it’s not necessarily convenient to find out for yourself. Unless you know what you’re looking for already, shopping locally can be a lot of work and time (that you don’t have). So it’s just easier to google “gift ideas for my mother-in-law” or “10 gift ideas for kids who have everything” and go to a list of potential gift ideas with direct links to buy.

We get it. And we don’t judge it either because we do it too!

But that got us thinking. What if we could create a gift guide that could introduce our readers to unique and fun gift ideas from local businesses within Richland, Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties? Instead of getting our gift inspiration from Google, we can find it right here in our local communities. We to inspire readers with the amazing gift opportunities from businesses right here and make it easy to buy.

That’s why we are introducing the first-ever Source Holiday Gift Guide.

If you’re a reader, stay tuned for awesome gift ideas.

If you’re a business owner, now is the time to save your spot in the Source holiday gift guide. The guide will go live the first week of November and remain up through Christmas. Businesses can choose between 2 package options – a static listing for $150 or a gallery listing for $200.

Local businesses that offer a product, experience, or service suitable for gifting are eligible to participate.

It’s really easy to sign up to participate. You’ll complete a simple contract and pay for your listing to officially save your spot. A team member will send you an easy-to-use form to submit the information for the gift you want to promote. In the end, see your holiday sales grow.

You can view sample listings for inspiration by visiting our mock gift guide page. To save your spot simply fill out the form below.

We think this holiday shopping season could be the best yet, and we hope you’ll join us for it.

FAQ

What is included in the gift guide packages? Each listing will feature a static photo (up to 3 for gallery listings) of the gift item you want to feature from your business along with a 75 word description. We will link to your website and/or social profile along with contact information (store location, phone etc.) where people can purchase your gift and view other available products.

Do I have to choose 1 product or can I promote my business in general? The purpose of the gift guide is to provide people specific gift ideas. So yes, your listing must promote a specific product, service, or experience that someone could give as a gift. This can be a product line (see mock gift guide for examples) or a bundle offer. Also, keep in mind, though you’re only promoting 1 item we will provide readers your business information so they can explore more of your products if desired.

Do I have to know what product I want to promote before I sign up? No; however, you will want to decide quickly to be included when we launch the first week of November. Once you sign up we will send you a form that you will use to submit your listing information.

How will the gift guide be promoted? The guide will live on all 3 of our news sites – Richland Source, Ashland Source, and Knox Pages. We will also feature gift listings through our social profiles throughout November and December along with in curated emails to our 45,000+ email subscribers.

Do I have to have a special deal or discount to participate? No, but it is highly recommended. This will allow you to better track ROI on your gift guide listing.

What is the deadline to sign up? You must sign-up and submit your listing by October 20th in order to be guaranteed placement when the gift guide goes live the first week of November and to be included in the early promotions. However, we will continue adding new listings through November 17, 2023.