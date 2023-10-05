MANSFIELD — The Colonel Crawford girls and Fredericktown’s William Streby punched their tickets to next week’s state tournaments at this week’s district tournaments.

The Division II girls will tee it up at Ohio State’s Gray Course, while the Division III boys will play OSU’s Scarlet Course. The Division II boys will be in action at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.

The Colonel Crawford girls punched their ticket to state with a second-place finish Monday at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay. Lucy Myers led the Eagles with an 84. Lexi Rush shot a 93, while Maddie Gray had a 94. Ayla McKibben (95) and Claire Lehman (108) round out the scoring for Colonel Crawford.

Buckeye Central’s Elizabeth Krebs and Clear Fork’s competed as individuals at Sycamore Springs. Krebs shot a 103, while Weikle carded a 123.

Centerburg’s Avery Glenn and Evie Stowe competed at Monday’s Division II central district tournament at Darby Creek Golf Course in Marysville. Glenn finished 11th with an 84, while Stowe was 14th with an 85.

Hillsdale’s Dally Meek played in the Division II northeast district tournament at Good Park in Akron. Meek shot a 95, finishing 34th.

Fredericktown’s Streby was the medalist at Wednesday’s Division II central district tournament at Turnberry Golf Course in Pickerington. Streby carded a 70 to grab the only individual state qualifying bid up for grabs.

The Centerburg boys were third at Turnberry. Josh Hackett led the way with a 74, followed by Bennett Hill (78). Nick Meyers (81), Andrew Meyers (87) and Lance Martindale (88) rounded out the scoring for the Trojans.

Shelby just missed out on the second and final state berth at the Division II northwest district tournament Thursday at Eagle’s Landing in Oregon. The Whippets carded a 325, finishing third.

Ty Keinath led Shelby with a 76. Will Magers shot an 80 while Ashton Hoffbauer carded an 82. Toby Randall shot 87 and Blake West had a drop score of 96.

Galion was fourth at Eagle’s Landing with a 337. Logan Keller (78) and Nate McMullen (79) led the Tigers. Carson Walker (85), Jack Rinehart (95) and Parker Tinch (96) rounded out the scoring for Galion.

Clear Fork’s Landon Ball competed as an individual and tied for fourth with a 75. Only the top two individuals qualified for state.

The Division III central district tournament was held Wednesday at Turnberry. East Knox’s Aidric Bocock competed as an individual and tied for 21st with a 91.

Wynford placed 12th at the Division III northwest district tournament Thursday at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green. The Royals were led by Weston Prenger (87) and Micah Greene (91). Dawson Pelter (94), Brar Ridge (98) and Drew Johnson (107) rounded out the scoring for Wynford.

Plymouth’s Canaan Slone competed as an individual. Slone tied for 68th with a 94.

Mapleton competed at the northeast district tournament Thursday at Tannenhauf Golf Club in Alliance. The Mounties finished eighth with a 374. Brock Durbin and Ryan Hickey led the way with matching 88s. Dalton Beattie had a 93, while Cole Dennison shot a 105 and Owen Beattie carded a 106.