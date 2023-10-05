BUTLER — Two familiar faces are on the ballot for mayor of Butler.

Mayor Wesley Dingus is running to retain his seat. Former mayor Joseph Stallard seeks to regain it.

Voters will also select two council members from a pool of three candidates — Joshua Haring, Tina Johnson and Eric Thran.

The mayor of Butler is paid $600 a month and council members are paid $65 per meeting, according to the village fiscal officer Amanda Rimar. Council typically meets twice a month.

Keep reading for more information on the candidates.

Wesley Dingus, candidate for mayor

Dingus, 46, became the village’s mayor about 17 months ago after Stallard resigned.

Dingus was first elected to village council in 2007 and has served off-and-on since that time. He was council president when Stallard stepped down. Prior to his time on council, Dingus spent two year’s as Butler’s zoning inspector.

Wes Dingus

For the last 10 years, Dingus has been either president or vice president of the Butler Merchants Association.

“I want the community to know that I’m going to serve them no matter what happens in this election,” Dingus said. “I will be part of the community, helping the community. I love the village of Butler and I will always be involved as long as I am drawing breath.”

Dingus said he’s proud of several grants the village received during this time as mayor.

“In that 17 months, we got a grant for a new bridge on Elm Street; funds will be released in 2026,” he said. “We received a grant for some sewer line rehab and replacement for a water line that was put in in 1938. Multiple new fire hydrants will be replaced in the community inside that grant.”

If re-elected, Dingus said he hopes continue improving the village’s water and sewer infrastructure.

He’d also spoken with the owners of a former ski resort about the possibility of dividing the property into lots for new home construction.

Lastly, he’d like to seek grants to purchase a generator for the village’s new event center. Dingus said he’d like the center to be available as a disaster relief center in case of emergencies or adverse weather. A new generator would enable the building to act as a warming or cooling center if necessary.

Dingus is a 1996 graduate of Clear Fork High School. He’s also a graduate of the Knox County Career Center. He works as collision manager of Moore’s Downtown Auto in Bellville.

Stallard seeks return to office

Stallard, 46, wants to return as Butler’s mayor. Stallard previously served as mayor of Butler for a little more than 4 years.

He resigned about 17 months ago because he was working third shift for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“It was killing me working two jobs and being on night shift,” he said. “I finally got to days, now I work an administrative shift. I work Monday through Friday with the weekends off.”

Joe Stallard

Stallard was elected to village council in 2012 and served as village council president. He became mayor after Ken Kinley resigned and retained the seat in the election that followed.

Stallard said he enjoyed leading the community. During his time as mayor, Butler purchased its current village hall building and annexed several properties. Stallard was also involved in the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant.

If elected, Stallard said one of his goals is to bring more businesses to the village. He also wants to ensure the village lives within its means.

“The biggest reason that I want to come back is I think the spending has gotten a little out of control,” he said. “The current administration wants to put a water line out to the high school. They’re trying to put extra improvements at the wastewater treatment plant.”

Stallard said he’s concerned about what these projects will cost the taxpayers.

“It’s all going to be saddled on the villagers of Butler and they don’t have that kind of money,” he said.

Stallard is a 1995 Clear Fork High School graduate. Prior to working for the state highway patrol, he spent a few years as a journeyman carpenter and nearly 15 years as a federal crop insurance adjuster. He’s worked for the state highway patrol since 2018.

Joshua Haring, candidate for council

Haring, 51, resides at 108 Grant St. in Butler. He’s been on council since May 2013, when he was appointed to fill a vacancy.

Since then, Haring has continued to run to retain his seat. He said he enjoys being active in the community and believes God has him where he is for a reason.

“I consider myself kind of a stabling force,” he said. “There’s been some turnover on council over recent years. People move in and out. Sometimes it’s hard to find people who want to run or participate.”

Haring said he’s proud the village has continued to stay in the black while still modernizing its police department, updating its infrastructure, completing the wastewater treatment plant project and moving into a new village hall.

“It’s a lot to try to keep a small village in the black and still progressing. Every year it’s a challenge,” he said. “It’s a growing community and things are looking really good in Butler I think. It’s an exciting time.”

Haring said he thinks council will continue seeking grants for infrastructure improvements in the years to come.

“You can only go as far as your infrastructure’s going to take you,” he said.

Haring works as a field claims specialist for Rural Community Insurance Services. He described himself as someone who can work with others.

“I can get along with everybody. I just want the best for the village,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all community members, all neighbors.”

Tina Johnson, candidate for council

Tina Johnson, 49, resides at 168 Main St. in Butler. This is her first time seeking public office.

“I want to try it and see and try to help the community,” she said. “There is younger people moving into town. I want to try to bring something new to the table.”

Johnson said her goal if elected would be to listen to the community and get their feedback on what they’d like to see happen in Butler.

“I am a people person,” she said. “I’m easy to approach. I’m easy to talk to. I will listen to them and their ideas.

Johnson is currently employed at Broshco Fabricated Products, a division of Jay Metals in Mansfield.

Eric Thran, candidate for council

Eric “Rick” Thran, 58, resides at 207 West St. in Butler. He was appointed to council about a year ago to fill a vacant seat and is running for his first full term.

Thran works as an account manager for Motion Industries in Mount Vernon. He said he and his wife began attending council meetings prior to his appointment.

Thran said they wanted to become more involved in the community after they became empty-nesters.

“We’ve been in Butler for 31 years,” he said. “We’ve raised three boys in the Clear Fork area.”

Rick Thran

About six years ago, the couple lost their middle son after he died in a motorcycle accident.

“The community was very good to us when we lost our son,” Thran said. “They rallied around us and helped us, so we like to give back.”

During his year on council, Thran has been part of committees that deal with safety ordinances, economic development and the police department. He said he’s proud to have been part of efforts to sponsor three police department cadets.

“They’re actually outfitted in Butler and they’re going through their schooling,” he said. “They’re committed to us when they get out of school.”

Thran said he’s proud to have worked on efforts to get numerous grants for the village. These grants have ranged in purpose from sewer and water infrastructure work to upgrading police equipment to adding lights to the cross walk by the library

Thran also wrote an ordinance that allows residents to legally drive all terrain vehicles, side by sides and golf carts in the village following a safety inspection. The ordinance was enacted last year.

Thran said being on council has been a learning experience. If re-elected, he’d like to encourage others to be more involved by coming to council meetings.

“I didn’t know a whole lot about what went on with the village and how things worked,” he said. “I’m in a process of learning, but it’s nice to keep learning.”

“I’d just like to get the village more involved in meetings somehow, get around and talk to people a little bit . . . to hear their concerns, instead of just hearsay.”