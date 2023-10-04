LEXINGTON — The Ohio Division of Liquor Control discovered a 30-year mistake when reviewing a liquor permit transfer for Lexington Beverage & Spirits.

Amin Spirits LLC bought the business, located at 27 Plymouth St., in March 2022. When the owners filed to transfer the liquor license, state liquor officials realized the license was mistakenly issued in a dry precinct in the 1990s.

“The state agency didn’t realize this mistake until it changed hands when the Amins bought the business,” said Ohio liquor consultant Elisabeth Ambrose.

“So the agency told them they can operate until January 2024 with the permits they have and go on the ballot to receive a corrected permit.

“It’s really an unfortunate mistake, but the state and the business still have to follow the law by putting this initiative on the ballot.”

Lexington Beverage currently holds valid permits to sell prepackaged beer, wine and liquor. The Ohio Division of Liquor Control has not found any liquor law violations against the business.

The liquor option will be on the Lex B ballot on Nov. 7.

Voters in Springfield Township and Ontario will also decide whether to expand liquor sales at two different locations.

Ontario precinct A voters will vote on Sunday sales at Bell Stores located at 1330 N. Lexington-Springmill Road.

In Springfield’s precinct B, voters will determine if Twin Lakes golf course can sell spirituous liquor on Sundays, which would include drinks consumed on the premises and prepackaged liquor. The golf course is located at 2220 Marion Ave. Road. It currently only sells beer on Sundays.

Read more 2023 Richland Source election preview stories at this link.