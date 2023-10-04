BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 3 and 4.

Oct. 3

7:44 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a prior case.

8:48 a.m. Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 100 block of W Galen St.

9:06 a.m. Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 800 block of Cleland St.

9:54 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 200 block of S Spring St.

9:55 a.m. An attempt to serve a warrant was completed in the 400 block of W Mansfield St.

10:01 a.m. Debris was moved from the roadway in the 300 block of S Sandusky Ave.

10:24 a.m. A subject came on station to make a theft report.

10:58 a.m. A false alarm was received from the 1000 block of Lavina Dr.

12:03 p.m. Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 400 block of Sears St.

12:22 p.m. A disturbance in the area of Washington Square was investigated.

12:37 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a traffic incident in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St.

12:54 p.m. A subject came on station to speak with officers regarding a prior case.

1:40 p.m. A report of a subject riding a bike erratically on Fisher St was investigated.

2:24 p.m. Officers investigated a minor two vehicle accident at Beal Ave and Marion Rd.

2:33 p.m. Officers assisted a female experiencing mental issues in the 1100 block of Rogers St.

3:08 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the 1300 block of Tiffin St.

4:27 p.m. Officers investigated a private property accident in the 100 block of Fisher St.

5:31 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an identity theft.

5:40 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 1500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

6:08 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 600 block of Beverly Dr.

6:42 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 400 block of Sheckler St.

7:51 p.m. Officers assisted Marion Police Dept. on station.

8:34 p.m. Officers investigated an assault in the 400 block of Jump St.

9:15 p.m. Officers investigated a hit skip accident in the area of Washington Square.

9:40 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a juvenile complaint.

9:58 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of E. Warren St. and Catherine St.

10:01 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 100 block of E. Mansfield St.

11:02 p.m. A verbal warning for manner of driving was issued in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Prospect St.

11:46 p.m. A verbal warning for a turn signal was issued in the area of Spring St. and Liberty St.

Oct. 4

12:24 a.m. A verbal warning for no lights on a bicycle after dark was issued in the 200 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

1:09 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Irving St. and Dean St.

1:40 a.m. A verbal warning for temporary tag visibility was issued in the area of Penn Ave. and Mansfield St.

2:14 a.m. A citation for driving under suspension was issued in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Failor St.

2:16 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 400 block of Charlotte St.

2:34 a.m. Officers investigated a sex crime in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

4:25 a.m. A verbal warning for no lights on a bicycle was issued in the 200 block of E. Mansfield St.

6:36 a.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 300 block of W. Rensselaer St.