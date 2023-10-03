Mansfield: Michael C. Whisler, 69, of Mansfield passed away unexpectedly at home, Saturday September 30, 2023.

The son of Jerome and Marilyn (Marshall) Whisler, Mike was born November 5, 1953 in Mansfield and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School.

Even at a young age Mike was mechanically minded, disassembling and tinkering with almost anything. That mindset remained constant as he worked for Therm-O-Disc as an engineer. Mike was also a HAMM radio enthusiast.

He had a strong passion for music and loved playing the guitar. He was self-taught and preferred the classic rock musicians Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, and Santana.

Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a conservative, quiet and kept to himself, but remained available to his family.

He is survived by his son Shaun Whisler (Adrian Ackerman); grandchildren Makayla Thornton, Silas Whisler, and Stella Whisler; great granddaughter Everleigh Jacobs; siblings Diane Abrahamsen, Debra (John) Mayo, and Mark Whisler; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jerome and Marilyn Whisler.

A memorial gathering will be held, Friday, October 6, 2023 from 2-3 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where Mike’s memorial service will begin at 3 pm. Private graveside services will be held in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Funeral Home: Snyder Funeral Homes, Bellville Butler Chapel

Website: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com