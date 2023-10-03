NANKIN — A memorial service has been set for a Mapleton High School student who collapsed during Homecoming festivities Friday night.

A Tuesday press release from Mapleton Local Schools stated services for Breanne McKean, 17, will take place on Oct. 7 at the Niss Athletic Center on Ashland University’s campus.

There will be an informal fellowship from 10 a.m. to noon. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m.

The family requested attendees to wear “casual Mapleton Mountie spirit wear, team wear or red/white/blue,” according to the press release.

McKean, a Mapleton senior Homecoming queen candidate, died after collapsing on the football field during festivities before the game between the Mounties and South Central.

The game was suspended at halftime after school officials announced McKean’s death, according to previous Ashland Source reporting. An investigator with the Ashland County Coroner’s office told Ashland Source Saturday that her cause of death has not been determined.

Area schools offered an outpouring of support over the weekend and on Monday.

#MapletonStrong

Friends, family, businesses and more have posted on social media under the hashtags “Mapleton Strong” and “Live Like Bre,” sharing their memories of McKean and photos of individuals dressed in Mapleton colors.

The Tuesday press release offered sentiments from McKean’s family about the shows of support.

“The family of Bre McKean always knew that Bre was extremely special, but they didn’t realize the extent to which so many other people saw Bre as special too. The McKean family would like to express their heartfelt and sincere appreciation to the Mapleton community and beyond for the outpouring of love, support and prayers during this difficult time.”

Multiple fundraisers are ongoing for the McKean family, and for a memorial scholarship in Breanne McKean’s name.

Mapleton Local Schools announced Tuesday morning that the Class of 2024 is hosting an apparel fundraiser for the McKean family.

“Bre was funny, caring and always full of life,” a Facebook post stated. “She made you feel included, and had such a positive and vibrant personality. To know Bre, was to love Bre.”

Local businesses including Whoopsie Daisy Bowtique, Designed for Life and Tim Black Photography are selling Mapleton gear. All promised to donate profits to the McKean family or the Breanne McKean Memorial Scholarship fund.

Breanne McKean Memorial Scholarship details

The memorial scholarship will be set up through the Ashland County Community Foundation, according to Tuesday’s press release.

Jim Cutright, the president and chief executive officer of ACCF, stated in an email message that the minimum fund balance to establish a scholarship fund is $15,000.

He said he feels certain that balance will be raised during the process. Cutright added the foundation has already received one $5,000 donation for the Breanne McKean Memorial Scholarship.

Cutright stated more details will be worked out about eligibility criteria for the scholarship later.

For now, ACCF’s role “will be to simply accept and acknowledge any gifts received, whether at our donor portal on our website… or cash/checks that we may receive at our office and hold them until details are finalized.”

Donations for the scholarship fund can be sent to 300 College Avenue, Ashland, OH, 44805. You can also donate online to the Breanne McKean fund on ACCF’s website.