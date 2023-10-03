LOUDONVILLE — Grace Ringler isn’t the first one in her family to be crowned queen of the annual Loudonville Street Fair.

Molly Ringler (left) and her daughter Grace Ringler. Grace, 17, won the annual contest for Loudonville Street Fair queen on Oct. 3, 2023. Molly, her mom, is a former queen. She wore the crown in 1995.

Her mom, Molly Ringler, wore the crown in 1995. In the Ringler family, the crown has now become a generational affair.

“I didn’t think I was going to get it,” Grace said.

Her mom, Molly, said it was exciting to have another Street Fair queen in the family. Grace’s younger sister might compete someday too, so there could be more queens in the family.

But for now, Grace reigns.

Grace, 17, has a full list of activities. Between marching band, livestock club, National Honor Society, cross country, art club and more, she said she gets a little tired.

So for her, the fair is a nice chance to take a break from school and spend time with friends.

But she isn’t just resting. She won best of show in the art exhibits.

The Loudonville High senior said she competed against two close friends, both juniors for her Loudonville Street Fair queen crown. According to Lauren Esselburn, the fair queen coordinator, competitors complete an application and interview for the position.

The competition

Alesha Felix, the first runner-up, said both her competitors were “sweet girls.” Felix, 16, is a varsity athlete in basketball and softball, and participates in the marching band and concert band alongside Grace.

Alesha Felix (left) and Tess Shultz won first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively, at the Loudonville Street Fair on Oct. 3, 2023.

“[Winning first runner-up] is a big honor,” Felix said. “I’ve looked up to all the girls who’ve done this for years.”

Tess Shultz, the second runner-up, said she really wanted Grace to be the queen. Shultz, like both Felix and Grace, participates in marching band at Loudonville High School. The 16-year-old also runs cross country and track, and participates in student council and Future Farmers of America.

Felix and Shultz both said they were proud of Grace for winning the crown.

Grace said she was excited at the idea that her public speaking skills have improved enough to win the title. It’s something she’s been honing.

For Esserburn, the fair queen coordinator and another former queen herself, it’s fun to come out to the community event.

“It’s special to see the community thrive,” Esserburn said.

The Loudonville Street Fair runs through Oct. 7. A full list of activities is available at the following link: https://www.loudonvillestreetfair.com/.