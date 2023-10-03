Donald Arthur DeBaltzo, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 2, 2023. He was born June 14, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio to Mary (Makuc) and Frank DeBaltzo. Don was a 1955 graduate of Cathedral Latin High School, where he was the Drum Major his senior year. The first in his family to go to college, Don attended Ohio University studying secondary education. He added a master’s degree from The Ohio State University later. Throughout high school and college, Don enjoyed performing in various bands which helped pay his way through school.

Ohio University also introduced him to his sweetheart and future wife, Eleanor Russell. Following graduation, they both moved to Mansfield where they were teaching in the Mansfield City Schools. They were married on January 23, 1960. Soon they welcomed two sons, Douglas and Dennis. Family was very important to Don, he loved sharing time with his 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren to whom he was affectionately known as Poppa. Poppa attended dozens of performances, musicals and concerts that his grandchildren performed in.

Most of Don’s teaching career was at Malabar High School where he taught Business and was well-known for being the Golf Coach – many former students, including his sons, still fondly recall playing for Coach DeBaltzo. While the number one love in his life was his wife Eleanor, and family – his love of golf came in closely behind! Golf accomplishments included 5 holes in one, and he enjoyed playing nearly 300 days of golf a year in retirement.

Don was a faithful member of St John’s United Church of Christ for over 60 years and served as church treasurer for more than 30 years.

Following retirement, Don and Ellie traveled together all over the U.S., and took a memorable trip to Italy. For the last 20 years, they especially enjoyed their snowbird months in Florida making many new friends.

Actively involved in their community, Don and Eleanor were lifelong supporters of the Renaissance Theater and Kingwood Center and regularly attended concerts all over Richland County and he continued to enjoy music and support the arts throughout his entire life.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard. The people who loved him best and will miss him the most, include his beloved wife, Eleanor, sons, Doug (Stephanie) and Dennis (Lexi); grandchildren, Zachary (Farrell), Max (Corey), Sam (Charlotte), Holly, Jack, Luke (Grace), Sophie (David), Ben and Dean; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Caysha, JD, Will, Keith, Charlotte, Levi, Charlie, Eleanor, Jonah, and one more due in January; and sister-in-law, Joanne.

His son, Dennis DeBaltzo will officiate the funeral service on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Visitation will begin at 11:45 am to 1:15 pm. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm in Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Don requested that contributions be made to St John’s United Church of Christ Memorial Fund.

