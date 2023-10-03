BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 2 and 3.

Oct. 2

8:20 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 200 block of E Mansfield St.

8:51 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St.

8:57 a.m. Officers mediated a domestic dispute in the 500 block of W Charles St.

9:07 a.m. Officers investigated a motor vehicle accident in the Marion Rd and Poplar St. area.

9:14 a.m. Officers searched a building in the 900 block of W Perry St.

9:45 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 100 block of N Sandusky Ave.

10:08 a.m. Officers assisted Community Counseling in the 2400 block of Stetzer Rd.

10:09 a.m. Officers were requested for a welfare check in the 400 block of McKinley Ave.

11:32 a.m. Officers assisted the Victims Advocate in the 300 block of E Mansfield St.

12:58 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1500 block of N Sandusky Ave.

1:11 p.m. A false alarm was investigated in the 1100 block of Isaac Beal Rd.

1:16 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 900 block of Elm St.

2:43 p.m. Officers delivered a message in the 300 block of E Mansfield St.

2:49 p.m. Officers investigated a mental health situation in the 400 block of Redmen Way.

3:01 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.

3:11 p.m. Officers investigated a mental situation on station.

4:09 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 900 block of Elm St.

4:13 p.m. Officers took a report of a runaway juvenile on station.

5:37 p.m. Officers investigated a trespass in the 200 block of E. Mansfield St.

5:47 p.m. Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol in the area of State Route 30 and Plymouth St.

5:58 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

8:24 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 1600 block of E. Southern Ave.

8:51 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Washington Square.

9:05 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic situation in the 200 block of Wayne Ave.

9:37 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 300 block of Whetstone St.

11:04 p.m. Chad Perdue, 52, was arrested on a warrant out of Crawford County. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.

11:54 p.m A traffic stop was conducted in the 900 block of Marion Rd.

12:37 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a drunk person in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

12:46 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted in the area of Rensselaer St. and Poplar St.

1:01 a.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of W. Warren St.

2:54 a.m. A verbal warning was issued for a license plate light in the area of Hopley Ave. and Southern Ave.

5:31 a.m. Officers investigated vandalism in the 300 block of W. Rensselaer St.