William “Big Bill” Ray Ratliff Sr., age 56, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday morning, September 30, 2023, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital.

Born January 30, 1967, in Los Angeles, California, he was a 1985 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. Bill was employed in the maintenance division of Rumpke for 21 years. He was a hardworking, determined man who had a giving heart and was always willing to help anyone who needed him. A family man first, he enjoyed making priceless memories with his family. He met the woman he made his wife, Sheri Lee, over 42 years ago and they have been inseparable since. Bill was the life of every party and was absolutely hilarious. He had the ability to make a game out of anything. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and camping. He was an avid fan of all Ohio sports teams and coached football, baseball, soccer and softball for many years.

Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sheri Ratliff; son and best friend, Billy (Kelsi) Ratliff; daughter, Jamie (Leo Jr.) Hess; two grandchildren, Leo Hess III and Braylon Hess; parents, John and Carole (Garrison) Ratliff; two siblings, Randy (Crystal Brinkerhoff) Ratliff and Mary (Howard) Webber; mother-in-law, Talma Lee; two sisters-in-law, Suzanne Madden and JoAnn (Fred) King; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John H. Ratliff, Jr.; infant brother, George Ratliff; cousin, Tom Collins; father-in-law, Larry Lee; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Ratliff.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Hank Webb will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

