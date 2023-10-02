BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.

Sept. 29

8:08 a.m. Officers made a welfare check in the 600 block of W Warren St.

12:42 p.m. Officers did follow up investigation in the 1100 block of Woodlawn Ave.

1:36 p.m. A disturbance in the 100 block of Heritage Circle was investigated.

3:39 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Wilbur St.

3:50 p.m. Officers investigated a neighborhood dispute in the 600 block of E. Rensselaer St.

4:28 p.m. Officers took a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Woodlawn Ave.

5:12 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation in the 700 block of Oakwood Ave.

5:20 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a juvenile complaint.

5:26 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1000 block of E. Beal Ave.

5:46 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 3500 block of State Route 98.

5:46 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Lane St and Woodlawn Ave.

6:01 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Tiffin St.

6:01 p.m. Officers took a larceny complaint in the area of Woodbine St.

7:21 p.m. Officers assisted a person experiencing a mental health issue in the area of Speedway.

7:45 p.m. Officers assisted the water department in the 1000 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

8:31 p.m. Officers conducted a standby in the 900 block of E. Warren St.

8:46 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of E. Rensselaer St.

Sept. 30

12:02 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

12:18 a.m. A verbal warning was issued for driving without headlights in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

12:24 a.m. A verbal warning for equipment was issued in the area of Spring St. and Charles St.

1:40 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

1:58 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

2:03 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 400 block of E. Mansfield St.

2:17 a.m. A verbal warning for a turn signal was issued in the area of Mader Dr. and Marion Rd.

2:21 a.m. Officers responded to a suspicious person in the 900 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

4:43 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 800 block of Sherman St.

6:33 a.m. Officers checked the 200 block of E Mansfield St following a report of a suspicious person.

6:54 a.m. A vehicle was ransacked overnight in the 1300 block of Elosie St.

9:45 a.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding a theft in the 500 block of S East St.

11:46 a.m. Officers responded to a barking dog complaint in the 800 block of Rogers St.

11:48 a.m. A vehicle was entered overnight in the 600 block of E Warren St.

12:02 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the E Southern Ave and Rogers St area.

12:18 p.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle that was entered overnight in the 200 block of Whetstone St.

12:52 p.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle that was entered overnight in the 200 block of Whetstone St.

12:54 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of W Warren St.

12:57 p.m. Officers took a report of identity theft in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

1:28 p.m. Officers investigated an assault complaint in the 400 block of E Rensselaer St.

2:28 p.m. Officers investigated a shoplift in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St.

3:52 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 800 block of Rogers St.

4 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

4:01 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Whetstone St. and Woodlawn Ave.

4:14 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 300 block of W. Warren St.

4:41 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 800 block of Rose Ct.

5:32 p.m. Officers investigated a trespass in the 2300 block of Kerstetter Rd.

5:51 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of S. Walnut St.

5:56 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 900 block of Marion Rd.

6:04 p.m. Officers investigated a breaking and entering in the 200 block of S. Highland Ave.

6:42 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of S. East St. and Charles St.

7:10 p.m. A motorist was given a written warning for an equipment violation in the area of W. Oakwood Ave. and Spring St.

7:29 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Whetstone St. and Mansfield St.

8:45 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1300 block of Lynne Ave.

9:15 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of E. Beal Ave. and Isaac Beal Rd.

9:33 p.m. Alec Webb, 22, was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

10:04 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a probation matter.

11:13 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 100 block of Franklin St.

11:37 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the area of Bland St.

Oct. 1

12:09 a.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

1 a.m. Officers investigated a loud music complaint in the 200 block of Plymouth St.

2:33 a.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 200 block of Crossroads Blvd.

2:53 a.m. Robert Thoman, 48, was arrested in the 400 block of Hopley Ave. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.

3:59 a.m. A parking ticket was issued in the 500 block of Aurora St.

6:41 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

9:53 a.m. Officers mediated a domestic dispute in the 500 block of E Rensselaer St.

10:49 a.m. Officers cleared a traffic hazard from the roadway in the Marion Rd and Beal Ave area.

10:59 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 600 block of Whetstone St.

11:02 a.m. Officers took a report of a domestic issue in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

11:27 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of N Sandusky Ave.

12:34 p.m. Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriffs Department in the 700 block of W Warren St.

12:41 p.m. Officers mediated a dispute in the 100 block of Fisher St.

1:07 p.m. Officers responded to the 1100 block of E Warren St following the report of suspicious activities.

1:37 p.m. Officers made a pickup in the 1500 block of N Sandusky Ave.

2:12 p.m. A theft report was taken in the 800 block of S Spring St.

2:23 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding a prior matter.

4:18 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of E. Warren St. and Whetstone St.

4:30 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 800 block of Wilbur St.

4:56 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 3600 block of State Route 4.

5:35 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the area of E. Center St. and Walnut St.

6:07 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the area of N. Sandusky Ave. and River St.

6:11 p.m. Officers investigated an assault in the 400 block of S. Walnut St.

7:10 p.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 800 block of S. Highland Ave.

7:28 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of E. Charles St. and Wiley St.

8:07 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 1500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

9:26 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 200 block of S. Stetzer Rd.

11:48 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Lane St and Rensselaer St.

Oct. 2

2:21 a.m. David Elliot, 42, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Mansfield St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

5:49 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of E. Mansfield St.