PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — Two Plymouth people were hurt in a two-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday in Ottawa County, according to the Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Millie Jane Moore, 50, of Plymouth, was a passenger on the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries, the Patrol reported. She was was transported by Life Flight to Toledo Saint Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Ryan A. Hall, 47, of Plymouth, was the driver of the motorcycle and sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Jo Ann Henning, 71, of Marion, was driving a separate car and was not injured in the crash.

The serious injury crash took place on State Route 53 at milepost 12 in Ottawa County at approximately 5:15 p.m.

According to the Patrol, Henning was operating a 2023 Hyundai SantaFe. Hall was operating a 2011 Harley Davidson Electra Glide.

Hall was traveling southbound on State Route 53, while Henning was turning northbound on State Route 53 from a private drive. The Patrol stated that Henning failed to yield to Hall and was struck by his motorcycle.

The Patrol stated that neither Hall nor Moore were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Port Clinton Fire & EMS, Metro Life Flight, Bubba’s Towing, and Greer’s Towing.