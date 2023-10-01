Linda Lou Crider, age 83, passed away Tuesday morning, September 26, 2023, at Lexington Court Care Center.

Born Linda Lou Freeman on September 11, 1940, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Herzog) and Charles Freeman. She graduated from Johnsville High School and was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church for many years. Linda was a long-serving school board member for the Ontario School system. Linda retired as a receptionist at Aon Service Corporation and moved to Florida where she fully enjoyed her retirement. Living near the beach was her happy place.

Linda is survived by a son, Mark Crider; daughter-in-law, Brenda Crider; three grandchildren, Katy, Madeline and Leithen Crider; three half-siblings, George Anger, Nellie Jo Fine and Russell Eugene “Rusty” Freeman; and many nieces and nephews to include, Joannie, Debbie, Cindy, Sissy, Vangie, Shane and Jason and her friends Stepanie and Don. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mike Crider; a brother, Charles Freeman; and two sisters, Saundra Larimore and Brenda Diechart.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, October 6, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with additional visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park.

