GALION – Entering Friday night’s game, sophomore quarterback Ayden Schmidt had no idea he’d be called upon to lead the Tigers to victory.

Schmidt and the Tigers, without their featured backfield of Braxton Prosser and Gabe Ivy, rallied to hold off Highland 23-21 in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash.

Galion senior receiver Logan Shifley celebrates after a big second half play.

By any means necessary

The Tigers knew Ivy would not be suiting up Friday due to injury, but Prosser’s exit was not something the team had prepared for.

Prosser was on the receiving end of a big hit to the shoulder as he scrambled out of bounds during the final play of the first half.

Prior to his exit, Prosser completed 6-of-8 passes for 132 yards and a TD, and also rushed for 116 yards and 2 TDs.

“We were down so many bullets that at halftime, we’re drawing up who’s QB 4, QB 5, QB 6,” said Galion coach Matt Dick.

That’s when Dick said the decision was made to put the ball in the hands of Schmidt and the Tiger defense.

“We talked all week about momentum and riding that momentum,” Dick said. “We kind of got a little bit of it, luckily, and we let our defense win the game.”

Tiger defense slows the Fighting Scots

After two big scores in the first half from Kolton Stover and Dane Nauman, Highland’s offense struggled to piece together consistent drives.

Dick gave credit to the Fighting Scots and Stover, who gave them some trouble throughout the night.

“Stover had a heck of a game,” he said. “He threw the ball well and they took advantage of what we were giving them.”

“Hats off to their Coach (Ty Stover),” Dick said. “I know they’re battling through some injuries as well.”

Stover completed 19-of-37 passes for 257 yards and two TDs.

Nauman rushed for 101 yards and one score, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a spirited Galion unit.

“Our message was, ‘Are you going to be the hammer, or are you going to be the nail?’ ” Dick said. “That’s a choice that every kid has to make.”

Dick said he’s been proud of his defense’s ability to slow opposing rushing attacks this season, an area where senior lineman Holden Hunter continues to excel.

Tigers make the most of big moments

Hunter said the team knew it needed to rally without key members of the offense on the field.

“We play for each other,” he said. “It’s the next-guy-up mentality. Fill the gap.”

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman said that momentum after big plays is the fuel that drives him.

“Momentum is everything in high school football,” Hunter said.

“We describe it as ‘pour the gas light the match’,” he said. “So, if you make a big play it lights the match, and the whole thing burns down.”

The Tigers improved to 5-2 (2-2 MOAC) and will travel to Marion next week to face Pleasant (4-3, 2-2 MOAC).

Highland (4-3, 1-3 MOAC) will host River Valley (3-4, 2-2 MOAC).

Scoring Summary:

1ST Quarter:

(Highland) Stover to Reichenbach (53-YD TD)

2ND Quarter:

(Galion) Prosser (21-YD TD run)

(Galion) Prosser (62-YD TD run)

(Galion) Prosser to Chafin (34-YD TD)

(Highland) Nauman (42-YD TD run)

3RD Quarter:

(Highland) Stover to Hayes (27-YD TD)

(Galion) Carver (28-YD FG)

4TH Quarter:

N/A

Highland at Galion Photo Gallery: