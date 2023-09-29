BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 28 and 29.

Sept. 28

7:16 a.m. An open line 911 was investigated in the 1400 block of Cullen Ave.

8:24 a.m. A disturbance in the 1700 block of Whetstone St was investigated.

9:29 a.m. Officers assisted ADAMH in the 100 block of E Center St.

9:47 a.m. Officers searched the 200 block of S Lane St for a suspicious person.

10:10 a.m. A welfare check was requested in the 700 block of Beverly Dr.

10:15 a.m. Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the Waterford Glen area.

10:54 a.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 300 block of W Warren St.

12:55 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

1:49 p.m. Officers assisted a person experiencing mental health issues in the 900 block of W. Perry St.

3:16 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of Wayne Ave.

3:47 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 2100 block of E. Mansfield St.

4:11 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1800 block of Marion Rd.

4:13 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the 100 block of E. Mary St. Christopher Garner, 29 and Kera Garner, 24, were also arrested in the area. They were released pending a court appearance.

4:40 p.m. Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

4:43 p.m. Officers spoke to a subject on station reference a previous case.

5:08 p.m. Officers spoke to a subject on station reference a civil issue.

7:10 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of Hopley Ave and Crestline Rd.

8:30 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of E. Lucas St.

9:21 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

9:56 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave and Mary St.

Sept. 29

1:25 a.m. Officers warned a motorist for speeding in the area of Whetstone and Warren Streets.

2:27 a.m. A report of a suspicious person in the area of River St and Sandusky Ave was investigated.