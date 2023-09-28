GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, September 17th to celebrate the new name of Praise Family Church (previously Tabernacle of Praise), located at 6480 Lower Leesville Rd, Crestline.

Paster Joshua Cole and the Praise Family congregation welcomed the public to their Worship Service at 10 am, prior to the ribbon cutting. A potluck lunch featuring Sauce Guys Bourbon Chicken followed.

“Our new name, Praise Family Church, is a refreshing of who we are,” explains Cole. “We have all worked hard to begin this new chapter of our church.”

Crestline Mayor Linda Horning Pitt noted the large number of “young kids and young people” in attendance at the event, stating, “We all need to partner together to make this world a better place to live in… I’m so excited for you!”

“Any time Chamber members can grow and flourish and become more accessible to our communities, we will do what we can to support you all,” concurred GCACC Executive Assistant Beth Anne Jarvis.

Cole points out that the church is open to the community of Crawford County and its surrounding areas, concluding, “Praise Family Church is a source of comfort, empowerment, and freedom that comes from our dedication to our mission: We exist to equip people to follow Jesus Christ.”

Learn more about Praise Family Church by visiting their Facebook page or by calling them at (419) 683-5105. A video of the celebration has been shared on YouTube; view it at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOvto3V3nDg

To learn more about the GCACC, visit galion-crestlinechamber.org, email mrobison@galion-crestlinechamber.org, or call the chamber office at (419) 468-7737.