On Saturday, Oct. 28, the METRICH Enforcement Unit will be partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and local law enforcement to present another Prescription Take Back event for the community.

This event is sponsored by the Mansfield Division of Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Bellville Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY) and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.

Pills will be the only form accepted (no sharps, plastics or liquids.) It will be helpful to put the pills that will be disposed into a plastic bag or Ziplock bag prior to coming to the collection site. This is only for HOUSEHOLD unused or expired medications.

No pharmacies, businesses, pharmaceutical sales reps, etc.

Richland County

Richland County will have six locations for prescription drug drop off; the Richland County Solid Waste Authority facility located at 1125 National Parkway, Mansfield.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office located at 597 Park Ave East, Mansfield. Bellville Police Department located at 320 Bell St. Bellville.

Shelby Police Department located at 31 Mack Ave. Shelby, Plymouth Police Department located at 48 West Broadway St., Plymouth and the Lexington Police Department located at 44 West Main St., Lexington.

Each location will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Below are the other METRICH region law enforcement agencies that will also be participating.

If there are additional questions related to the take back event, please call Lt. Steve Blust at 419-755-9677.

METRICH is a 10-county decentralized task force in North Central Ohio whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the citizens we serve by reducing the availability of illegal drugs and weapons through proactive enforcement efforts.

The success of METRICH is a tribute to the cooperation and support within the Law Enforcement Community in the METRICH region and to those citizens who have chosen to improve the quality of life in their communities by assisting METRICH in reporting suspicious activity and valuable information.

Citizens may report suspicious activity to the crime hot lines at: 419-522-7463 and www.METRICH.com.

Local Police Dept. locations

Ashland County Sheriff Office 1205 East Main St., Ashland, Ohio 44805.

Bellevue Police Central Park 215 North St, Bellevue, Ohio 44811.

Bucyrus Police Department 500 S. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.

Carey Police Department 127 North Vance St, Carey, Ohio 43316.

Crestline Police Department 100 N. Seltzer St. Crestline, Ohio 44827.

Danville Police Department 512 S. Market St. Danville, Ohio 43014.

Fostoria Police Department 213 S. Main St. Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Fredericktown Police Department 182 S. Main St. Fredericktown, Ohio 43019.

Galion Police Department 301 Harding Way East, Galion, Ohio 44833.

Marion Police Department 1040 Delaware Ave. Marion, Ohio 43302 (south side of Smith Clinic).

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office 525 W Marion Rd., Mount Gilead, Ohio (Drug Mart).

Mount Vernon Police Department 11660 Upper Gilchrist Rd. Mount Vernon, Ohio.

43050 (Knox County Health Department) and 501 S. Main St., Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 (Chamber of Commerce).

Norwalk Police Department 37 North Linwood Ave, Norwalk, Ohio 44857.

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office 3040 S. St. Rte. 100 Tiffin, Ohio 44883.

Tiffin Police Department 51 E. Market St. #4 Tiffin, Ohio 44883.

Upper Sandusky Police Department 120 N. 7th St. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office 125 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.