BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 27 and 28.

Sept. 27

8:12 a.m. A Woodlawn Ave resident reported his garage entered overnight.

8:39 a.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 800 block of N Sandusky Ave.

10:10 a.m. Officers investigated a domestic dispute in the 500 block of W Warren St.

12:22 p.m. A disturbance in the 300 block of Short St was investigated.

2:07 p.m. A domestic dispute in the 300 block of W Warren St was investigated.

2:32 p.m. A parking complaint on Inez St was investigated.

2:36 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 1800 block of N Sandusky Ave.

3:57 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Hopley Ave.

4:24 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

4:44 p.m. Officers responded to a larceny complaint in the 900 block of Elm St.

6:01 p.m. Officers investigated a trespass complaint in the area of Waterford Glen.

6:29 p.m. Officers investigated to a trespass complaint in the area of Waterford Glen.

7:34 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 400 block of N. Poplar St.

7:37 p.m. Officers took a larceny report on station.

8:08 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.

10 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

10:18 p.m. Officers took a report of a found bike in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

11:54 p.m. A report of an injured animal on W Mansfield St was investigated.

Sept. 28

1:53 a.m. A motorist was given a warning for plate cover in the area of Tiffin and River Streets.

2:04 a.m. Two cyclists were warned for no lights on bikes in the 100 block of E Mansfield St.

4:23 a.m. A domestic dispute in the 600 block of Woodlawn Ave was investigated.

5:40 a.m. A motorist was warned for speed in the area of Southern Ave and Whetstone St.