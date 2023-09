MANSFIELD — Mansfield Senior High School recently announced the 2023 Homecoming Court.

The senior attendants are Ava Cramer, Andrew Cawrse, Rylee Kingman, Duke Reese, Dazey Manns, Carmelo Smith, Da’Mia Mason and Santana Saavedra.

The junior attendants are Aspen Payne and Syncere Long.

The sophomore attendants are Saneyah Saavedra and Alijah Scott.

The freshman attendants are Kezziah Smith and Santana Mauk.

Congratulations to all the students in this year’s homecoming court.