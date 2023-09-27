BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 26 and 27.

Sept. 26

8:49 a.m. A report of a breaking and entering in the 500 block of E Rensselaer St was investigated.

9:13 a.m. An E Rensselaer St resident reported vandal to her vehicles.

9:38 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of E Center St.

10:04 a.m. Officers investigated a minor traffic incident in the 1300 block of Home Circle Dr.

11:39 a.m. Officers investigated a reported theft in the 300 block of N Sandusky Ave.

11:49 a.m. A parking complaint in the 500 block of Rogers St was investigated.

12:06 p.m. A Kaler St resident reported his unlocked vehicle entered overnight last Thursday.

12:21 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint on Water St.

12:38 p.m. A subject came on station to report identity theft.

1:43 p.m. A domestic dispute in the 900 block of Sherman St was investigated.

1:57 p.m. Officers investigated a trespass complaint in the 200 block of E Mary St.

2:09 p.m. Officers made a welfare check in the 100 block of William St.

2:27 p.m. A disturbance in the 100 block of E Center St was investigated.

2:31 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 100 block of Whetstone St.

2:31 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic issue in the 100 block of E Irving St.

3:02 p.m. Officers assisted the Humane Agent in the 400 block of Wallace Ave.

3:29 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.

4:32 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of S. Sandusky Ave. and Kilbourne Dr.

4:46 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the area of S. Highland Ave. and Woodlawn Ave.

5:02 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 100 block of E. Charles St.

5:55 p.m. Officers performed a vehicle lock out in the 900 block of Prospect St.

6:01 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 800 block of Hopley Ave.

6:13 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance on station.

6:34 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of W. Oakwood Ave. and Poplar St.

7:12 p.m. Officers investigated a vice in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

8:36 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of River St. and Plants Way.

8:47 p.m. John Rodman, 58, was arrested for domestic violence in the 1700 block of Whetstone St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

9:32 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 1300 block of Whetstone St.

Sept. 27

12:03 a.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Marion Rd. and Southern Ave.

2:09 a.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of N. Lane St. and Clinton St.

3:10 a.m. Franklin Ct residents were warned reference loud music.

6:18 a.m. Alexander J McNulty, 31, was arrested in the 400 block of N Sandusky Ave on a warrant out of Lexington. He was released pending a court appearance.