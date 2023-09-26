MANSFIELD — Richland County Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon has announced the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s (ODPS) Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) awarded $71,934.14 in federal traffic safety funding to his office for federal fiscal year 2023-2024.

“These funds are critical in ensuring that we are doing everything we possibly can to keep our local community safe,” Sheldon said.

“Based on crash data, speeding, impaired driving, seatbelt usage, and other traffic related laws is a priority for Richland County and we are committed to working with our partners at the state level to address this safety issue.”

The funds are passed through OTSO from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety priority areas such as restraint use, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and youthful drivers.

Competitive grant proposals are accepted and reviewed by OTSO, with funds awarded to projects that will have the greatest impact on reducing fatal crashes or significantly improving traffic safety systems.