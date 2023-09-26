LEXINGTON — Good news has come in threes in recent weeks for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course fans.

On Monday, the NTT INDYCAR Series announced its 2024 racing schedule, which includes The Honda Indy 200 at the permanent road course near Lexington.

The 41st running of the race, Ohio’s largest annual motorsports event, continues its Fourth of July weekend tradition July 5-7.

The news comes less than a week after MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, announced it will stage the eighth round of the 2024 Medallia Superbike Championship to Mid-Ohio on Aug. 16 to 18, ending a decade-long absence.

In August, Mid-Ohio officials announced that IMSA sports car racing will return to Mid-Ohio in 2024 after a one-year absence June 7-9, headlined by the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

The complete schedule for next year at Mid-Ohio has not been announced, though it’s expected that the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series will also be back in 2024. AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is also a staple of the track’s summer season.

INDYCAR announces 17-race schedule

INDYCAR announced a 17-race schedule for the Season, which will take the sport’s new hybrid era into several fan-favorite markets, including a much-anticipated return to the Milwaukee Mile.

The schedule is also highlighted by two Saturday night races, a new and unique made-for-TV exhibition in Southern California, a global entertainment destination as the new host city for the season finale, and 12 NBC broadcast network showcases.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens March 10 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, FlA., for the 20th Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding.

North America’s premier open-wheel series will crisscross the United States, including a stop for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 26.

“The upward trajectory of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is reflected through the 2024 schedule,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said in a press release. “With stops at premier and global entertainment districts, classic American road courses and thrilling, high-speed ovals, the 2024 season will be exhilarating from beginning to end.



“The growth of INDYCAR is palpable. Combined with the efforts of our teams and partners, the 2024 championship will be the perfect showcase for our drivers as we continue to build on our reach and popularity,” Miles sad.

NBC Sports will again be exclusive TV home

For the sixth consecutive season, NBC Sports will be the exclusive home for INDYCAR coverage in the United States. NBC will provide network coverage 12 times during the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Start times for the 2024 events will be announced at a later date.



2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Venue Television Sunday, March 10 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC, Peacock Sunday, March 24 The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge* NBC, Peacock Sunday, April 21 Streets of Long Beach USA Network, Peacock Sunday, April 28 Barber Motorsports Park NBC, Peacock Saturday, May 11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) NBC, Peacock Saturday, May 18 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1 NBC, Peacock Sunday, May 19 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2 NBC, Peacock Sunday, May 26 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval) NBC, Peacock Sunday, June 2 Streets of Detroit USA Network, Peacock Sunday, June 9 Road America NBC, Peacock Sunday, June 23 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca USA Network, Peacock Sunday, July 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC, Peacock Saturday, July 13 Iowa Speedway Race 1 NBC, Peacock Sunday, July 14 Iowa Speedway Race 2 NBC, Peacock Sunday, July 21 Streets of Toronto Peacock Saturday, Aug. 17 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network, Peacock Sunday, Aug. 25 Portland International Raceway USA Network, Peacock Saturday, Aug. 31 Milwaukee Mile Race 1 Peacock Sunday, Sept. 1 Milwaukee Mile Race 2 USA Network, Peacock Sunday, Sept. 15 Streets of Nashville NBC, Peacock

*Non-points event