LEXINGTON — Good news has come in threes in recent weeks for Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course fans.

On Monday, the NTT INDYCAR Series announced its 2024 racing schedule, which includes The Honda Indy 200 at the permanent road course near Lexington.

The 41st running of the race, Ohio’s largest annual motorsports event, continues its Fourth of July weekend tradition July 5-7.

The news comes less than a week after MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, announced it will stage the eighth round of the 2024 Medallia Superbike Championship to Mid-Ohio on Aug. 16 to 18, ending a decade-long absence.

In August, Mid-Ohio officials announced that IMSA sports car racing will return to Mid-Ohio in 2024 after a one-year absence June 7-9, headlined by the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

The complete schedule for next year at Mid-Ohio has not been announced, though it’s expected that the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series will also be back in 2024. AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is also a staple of the track’s summer season.

INDYCAR announces 17-race schedule

INDYCAR announced a 17-race schedule for the Season, which will take the sport’s new hybrid era into several fan-favorite markets, including a much-anticipated return to the Milwaukee Mile.

The schedule is also highlighted by two Saturday night races, a new and unique made-for-TV exhibition in Southern California, a global entertainment destination as the new host city for the season finale, and 12 NBC broadcast network showcases.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens March 10 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, FlA., for the 20th Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding.

North America’s premier open-wheel series will crisscross the United States, including a stop for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 26.

“The upward trajectory of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is reflected through the 2024 schedule,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said in a press release. “With stops at premier and global entertainment districts, classic American road courses and thrilling, high-speed ovals, the 2024 season will be exhilarating from beginning to end.

“The growth of INDYCAR is palpable. Combined with the efforts of our teams and partners, the 2024 championship will be the perfect showcase for our drivers as we continue to build on our reach and popularity,” Miles sad.

NBC Sports will again be exclusive TV home

For the sixth consecutive season, NBC Sports will be the exclusive home for INDYCAR coverage in the United States. NBC will provide network coverage 12 times during the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Start times for the 2024 events will be announced at a later date.

2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE

DateVenueTelevision
Sunday, March 10Streets of St. PetersburgNBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 24The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge*NBC, Peacock
Sunday, April 21Streets of Long BeachUSA Network, Peacock
Sunday, April 28Barber Motorsports ParkNBC, Peacock
Saturday, May 11Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)NBC, Peacock
Saturday, May 18Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1NBC, Peacock
Sunday, May 19Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2NBC, Peacock
Sunday, May 26Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval)NBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 2Streets of DetroitUSA Network, Peacock
Sunday, June 9Road AmericaNBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 23WeatherTech Raceway Laguna SecaUSA Network, Peacock
Sunday, July 7Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseNBC, Peacock
Saturday, July 13Iowa Speedway Race 1NBC, Peacock
Sunday, July 14Iowa Speedway Race 2NBC, Peacock
Sunday, July 21Streets of TorontoPeacock
Saturday, Aug. 17World Wide Technology RacewayUSA Network, Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 25Portland International RacewayUSA Network, Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 31Milwaukee Mile Race 1Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 1Milwaukee Mile Race 2USA Network, Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 15Streets of NashvilleNBC, Peacock

 *Non-points event

