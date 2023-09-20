LEXINGTON — Superbike racing is coming back to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2024, ending a decade-long absence.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, announced Wednesday morning it will stage the eighth round of the 2024 Medallia Superbike Championship to Mid-Ohio on Aug. 16 to 18.

The last time the AMA Superbike Championship visited Mid-Ohio was in 2014. In that event, then-21-year-old Cameron Beaubier won race one and his then-39-year-old teammate Josh Hayes won race two.

Both are still active at the top of the port.

Beaubier is now a five-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion. Hayes, a four-time Superbike Champion, recently became the all-time win leader across all classes in AMA road racing.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a fan favorite since the first AMA Superbike Championship round was staged there in 1983, hosted the AMA championship for 32 consecutive years. The venue first opened its doors in 1962.

‘When is MotoAmerica coming to Mid-Ohio?’

“Since we started MotoAmerica in 2015, the one thing we consistently heard from our fans is ‘When is MotoAmerica coming to Mid-Ohio?’” MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey said.

“It makes us extremely happy to be able to say that we will be bringing our series to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next year and we’re looking forward to seeing all those people at the track,” Rainey said.

Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, said the track was thrilled to have MotoAmerica and Superbike racing back on the track.

“The series has long been a fan favorite in Ohio, and its return has been much anticipated since they last ran in 2014,” Rust said.

“I know all the avid motorcycle fans throughout the Midwest will join me in welcoming the high-speed bikes back to Mid-Ohio next summer.”

Hayes, who has seven AMA Superbike wins at Mid-Ohio, said is excited to see the series return to the track located outside the village of Lexington.

“From the time that I started racing, Mid-Ohio has been an iconic and regular stop on the calendar,” Hayes said.

“All of us were sad to see such a cool racetrack not be a part of the series after 2014. The opportunity to bring that racetrack back into the fold is exciting and with any luck I will be back next year to do some more laps around the place myself.”

Ticket information will be announced later

Tickets for the 2024 Mid-Ohio event will be available for purchase online at midohio.com and motoamerica.com at a later date.

The entire 2024 MotoAmerica Championship calendar will be released shortly.

It’s the second major racing event announced for Mid-Ohio next summer. The track announced in August that IMSA sports car racing will return to Mid-Ohio in 2024 after a one-year absence June 7-9, headlined by the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

The complete schedule for next year at Mid-Ohio has not been announced, though it’s expected that IndyCar and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series will be back in 2024.

About MotoAmerica:

MotoAmerica is North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series. Established in 2014, MotoAmerica is home to the AMA Superbike Championship as well as additional classes including Supersport, Stock 1000, Twins Cup, Junior Cup, and King Of The Baggers. MotoAmerica is an affiliate of KRAVE Group LLC, a partnership including three-time 500cc World Champion, two-time AMA Superbike Champion, and AMA Hall of Famer Wayne Rainey; ex-racer and former manager of Team Roberts Chuck Aksland; motorsports marketing executive Terry Karges; and businessman Richard Varner. For more information, please visit www.MotoAmerica.com and follow MotoAmerica on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

About Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

A comprehensive motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 380 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary race track configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout. Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland near Mansfield, the natural terrain road course is commonly referred to as the “Most Competitive in the U.S.” and annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally-sanctioned race events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders. It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring over 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been owned and operated by Green Savoree Mid-Ohio, LLC since 2011, just the raceway’s third private ownership group in its history.