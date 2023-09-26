PERRYSVILLE — Mansfield Plumbing Products will shutter its doors by the year’s end, as was first reported Tuesday afternoon by the Mansfield News Journal.

The company produces “performance plumbing fixtures and fittings for use in residential, commercial and institutional markets,” according to its website.

Mansfield Plumbing Products is the fourth-largest employer in Ashland County, according to Grow Ashland, the city’s economic development office. The closure will affect 277 employees in the area.

It was founded in 1929. The company was purchased by Corona, the world’s largest china manufacturer, in 2004.

No spokesperson was immediately available to comment on the closure to Ashland Source at the time of publication of this story.

Roman Rampinini, the vice president of Commercial Operations-North America told the News Journal that “current economic conditions have created a cost-structure that made keeping the production facility unsustainable from a business standpoint.”

He also said the decision didn’t reflect on employees’ work quality.

Mansfield Plumbing told the News Journal it will offer a transition package to those impacted.

The Mansfield News Journal reported those packages will include severance pay and health insurance based on time spent at the company and seniority. The company will also offer help finding new jobs through outplacement assistance.

The Perrysville location produces toilets and sinks, and has acted as the corporation’s U.S. headquarters.

Its warehouse is located in Ashland, and the company also has a location in Henderson, Texas, that manufactures acrylic bathware.

Both the Ashland facility and the facility in Texas will maintain operations.

This story will be updated as more details become available.